Sharp Business Systems Expanded Thousands of Accounts with ZoomInfo

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has reported that Sharp Business Systems, the B2B technology services arm of the iconic electronics brand, has expanded thousands of existing accounts into new services using ZoomInfo, according to the company.

Give a salesperson the choice, and most will pick expanding a current account over chasing a cold one. Sharp wanted to do both. But for decades its sales model leaned on face-to-face relationships. In the company's words, it was a lot of no's and a lot of miles on the car.

That worked when the catalog was narrow. As Sharp's offerings expanded to include AV products, managed IT, and document solutions, in-person outreach could not cover the ground. The company needed a modern way to find which accounts were ready for which service, and to reach the right person without driving to every door.

Sharp started with the data. What began as a way to streamline prospecting became a central pillar of its go-to-market strategy: reviving dormant accounts, deepening existing relationships, and accelerating outreach to new prospects. AI-assisted prospecting changed the motion. Instead of guessing, reps now move with precision, working from account-fit scores that rank which accounts to pursue, real-time buying signals that show which are in-market, and AI-generated account summaries and outreach recommendations that cut research time. Inside sales, field teams, and marketing align around one shared playbook driven by go-to-market intelligence, all working from the same view of each account.

The change shows up in accounts expanded and habits formed. Since implementing ZoomInfo, Sharp has expanded thousands of existing accounts to add technology services, AV products, managed IT, and more, according to the company. It points to a telling pattern too. Across the sales organization, its highest performers are also its heaviest ZoomInfo users, and Sharp says it is seeing wins every day.

For Sharp, AI is operationalized in daily selling, not just adopted, and the company is blunt that a team not building AI into its daily operation is already behind. Sales, it says, is still a human process. AI simply helps the team reach the important human conversations faster.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

Learn more at zoominfo.com.