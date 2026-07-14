Unit21 and TRM Labs Bring Blockchain Intelligence to AI-native Financial Crime Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unit21, the leading AI Risk Infrastructure platform for fraud prevention and AML monitoring, today announced a partnership with TRM Labs, the leading blockchain intelligence platform. The integration brings TRM's blockchain intelligence into Unit21 in two ways: TRM Transaction Monitoring alerts flow into Unit21 for investigation and reporting, and TRM Wallet Screening data feeds Unit21's self-service rules engine. Mutual customers can now detect, investigate, and act on crypto risk alongside fiat in a single system.

"Financial crime doesn't respect payment rails. The infrastructure built to stop it shouldn't either. This integration makes TRM's blockchain intelligence native to Unit21 from first on-chain signal to filed report." Share

The integration closes a gap that crypto and fintech compliance teams have long bridged with brittle, self-built pipelines. With this partnership, TRM's risk intelligence becomes native to Unit21: risk attribution, crypto-related alerts, entity associations, and screening results flow directly onto the records that compliance teams already work from, where they can be used as inputs to detection rules and surfaced in investigations.

The partnership provides a two-way value exchange across both customer bases.

For organizations using TRM , the integration brings best-in-class blockchain intelligence into a modern, AI-native compliance platform, unifying detection, case management, and regulatory filing in one place, instead of stitching screening, monitoring, and filing tools together.

, the integration brings best-in-class blockchain intelligence into a modern, AI-native compliance platform, unifying detection, case management, and regulatory filing in one place, instead of stitching screening, monitoring, and filing tools together. For Unit21's crypto and fintech customers, the integration delivers TRM's on-chain risk intelligence. Wallet screening results and risk scores are available as input into rule conditions and as investigations context, with no custom data pipeline to build or maintain. In addition, TRM delivers transaction monitoring alerts directly within Unit21, allowing crypto-related alerts to flow into the same case management workflow as fiat cases and investigators manage both in one unified queue.

Together, the companies are pairing two best-of-breed layers of the modern compliance stack: TRM's depth in on-chain risk intelligence and Unit21's AI Agents and flexible detection platform. The result is a single, defensible workflow from a wallet's risk signal to a deployed rule to an investigated case to a filed report.

"Financial crime doesn't respect payment rails. The infrastructure built to stop it shouldn't either. Compliance teams working crypto risk in one system and fiat in another have a gap—and gaps are where real activity gets missed,” said Kunal Datta, Chief Product Officer, Unit21. “This integration makes TRM's blockchain intelligence native to Unit21's AI Agents, rules, and investigation workflows, so the system can work the full picture end-to-end: from the first on-chain signal to the filed report."

How it works. The integration enriches wallet and instrument data with TRM's wallet screening API at the point of monitoring. TRM risk fields, including risk level, risk indicators and categories, transaction volume, and entity associations, are written natively to the records compliance teams investigate and made available as conditions in Unit21's flexible rules engine. Customers can leverage their existing partnership with TRM Labs to bring a full picture of fraud risk into Unit21. TRM alerts can also flow into Unit21, giving investigators a consolidated view of on-chain risk alongside off-chain detection and case management.

“Unit21's customers are on the front lines of keeping the financial system safe,” said Adam Williams, VP of Product, TRM Labs. “We're proud to support them with defensible attribution on over 3.1 billion addresses across granular risk categories, giving their teams the on-chain insights to confidently identify and act on crypto risk.”

Continued investment. With post-transaction wallet monitoring now available, next on the horizon is real-time wallet screening on transactions. Providing joint customers with more high-confidence signals to accelerate action across their compliance programs.

Unit21 and TRM Labs are hosting a launch party on July 30th at LondonHouse in Chicago.

The announcement reflects the ongoing expansion of Unit21’s crypto compliance ecosystem. Unit21 works with compliance teams across many of the world's leading crypto companies, such as Crypto.com, Circle, Nexo, Coinlist, and BitGo.

About Unit21

Unit21 is the leader in AI Risk Infrastructure, trusted by over 200 customers across 90 countries, including Sallie Mae, Chime, Intuit, and GreenDot. The platform unifies fraud and AML detection, investigation, and regulatory filing with AI agents that execute investigations end-to-end, gathering evidence, drafting narratives, and filing reports so teams can scale safely without expanding headcount. Unit21’s AI agents have processed over 1.5 million alerts to date, and its Fraud Consortium covers over 100M of the U.S. adult population across a network of financial institutions, fintechs, and crypto platforms. Every AI decision is explainable, auditable, and defensible to regulators. Unit21 is backed by Tiger Global Management, Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI-focused venture fund), ICONIQ Capital, and others. Learn more at unit21.ai.

About TRM Labs

TRM Labs provides blockchain analytics solutions to help law enforcement and national security agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency businesses detect, investigate, and disrupt crypto-related fraud and financial crime. TRM’s blockchain intelligence platform includes solutions to trace the source and destination of funds, identify illicit activity, build cases, and construct an operating picture of threats. TRM is trusted by leading agencies and businesses worldwide who rely on TRM to enable a safer, more secure crypto ecosystem. TRM is based in San Francisco, CA, and is hiring across engineering, product, sales, and data science. To learn more, visit www.trmlabs.com.