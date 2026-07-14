RetailFirst Rebrands as BusinessFirst, Strengthens Future Through New Partnership

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RetailFirst Insurance Company today announced it will now market under the BusinessFirst brand, reflecting its longstanding focus on serving businesses through specialized Workers’ Compensation solutions and reinforcing its commitment to independent agents and policyholders.

The BusinessFirst brand better reflects the customers the company serves and its continued focus on helping businesses manage risk, protect employees, and support workplace safety. Share

While the name is changing, the company’s core mission remains the same. For more than 40 years, RetailFirst has provided purpose-built Workers’ Compensation coverage, consistent underwriting, responsive claims management, and long-term market stability to agents and employers across its footprint.

The BusinessFirst brand better reflects the customers the company serves and its continued focus on helping businesses manage risk, protect employees, and support workplace safety.

"While our name is evolving, our commitment to agents and policyholders remains unchanged," said Tom Petcoff, Board Chairman. "BusinessFirst is more than a new name. It reflects the principle that has always guided our organization: putting your business first."

As part of its evolution, BusinessFirst has also entered into a new partnership with MGA Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC). The partnership with ISC will provide additional resources, technology, and operational support while allowing BusinessFirst to maintain its dedicated focus on Workers' Compensation.

"We're extremely excited about our partnership with ISC," said Petcoff. "ISC's underwriting expertise, portfolio of programs and products, technology-driven approach, and commitment to independent agents make them an ideal partner for our organization."

BusinessFirst will continue serving its existing agents, policyholders, and distribution partners with the same commitment to service, claims excellence, underwriting discipline, and long-term stability that have been hallmarks of the organization for decades.

No changes are required from policyholders as a result of the branding transition, and agents can expect the same responsive support and focus they have come to rely upon.

About BusinessFirst

BusinessFirst Insurance is a dedicated Workers’ Compensation insurer focused on helping businesses protect their employees while managing workplace risk. Built on more than 40 years of experience, BusinessFirst combines specialized underwriting expertise, responsive claims. businessfirstinsurance.com

About Integrated Specialty Coverages

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a leading multi-line program administrator and MGA dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC combines a broad network of insurance markets with proprietary technology and data analytics to deliver innovative insurance solutions across a wide range of specialty business segments. www.iscmga.com