Socure Launches Remote Verifier to Verify 100% of Identities

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Socure, the leading trust infrastructure for global identity and risk intelligence, today announced the launch of Remote Verifier in RiskOS®, enabling organizations to accurately and efficiently verify 100% of identities to provide inclusion for everyone.

Socure’s AI-powered layered verification infrastructure instantly verifies more than 99% of identities with both passive and active methods, compared to an industry average of 64%. Remote Verifier is designed for individuals who do not initially pass Socure’s verification processes, do not want to use automated technology systems or require a manual option to verify their identity. With industry-leading verification accuracy, the company anticipates fewer than 1% of all individuals will require Remote Verifier. Live agents are equipped with uploaded identity documents, reasons the initial check failed, real-time Socure fraud intelligence, signals, and risk indicators, relevant identity attributes, and other verification insights so they can make streamlined, evidence-based decisions while minimizing friction and maintaining compliance for applicants.

While the product is available broadly across industries, Socure has also built additional functionality for public sector organizations, where fraud puts taxpayer dollars at risk and undermines the integrity of government programs.

Legacy digital identity verification solutions often require individuals to complete additional steps to verify their identities online before accessing government services. Scheduling a video call with a live agent or making an in-person appointment too often results in lengthy wait times, unnecessary friction, and added costs. Meanwhile, sophisticated fraudsters are able to slip through undetected.

Socure’s solution equips live agents with the provided verification documents, real-time fraud alerts, and in-session analytics to provide further context as to why an identity requires additional review, enabling faster, more informed, and more accurate identity decisions.

“Socure’s new Remote Verifier gives human reviewers the data and insights needed to make high-confidence identity decisions while limiting the friction felt by individuals accessing critical government services,” said Jordan Burris, Head of Public Sector at Socure. “This new integration ensures that live agents are not reviewing documents in isolation or using basic video conferencing software but are operating with the full context of Socure’s AI-driven fraud detection and identity intelligence. Ultimately, Socure is enabling public sector organizations to make smarter decisions that safeguard program integrity and prevent fraud, all while delivering an improved customer experience.”

“We’re proud to support this new offering within the Allocore platform,” said Bill Webner, CEO of Allocore. “Socure has been a trusted partner for many years and a critical part of our ecosystem as we modernize loan and grant programs across the federal government. Together, we’ve helped transform critical federal systems — blocking hundreds of millions of dollars in fraudulent activity each month while improving access for legitimate applicants. As we expand this partnership to support efforts to unify and modernize lending and grant programs, integrating Socure’s Remote Verifier into our turnkey IAL2 solution, including closing and notary capabilities, will deliver even greater value to our federal customers.”

With Remote Verifier, organizations now have access to a unified platform to view appointments, manage scheduling, and oversee the entire credential process, replacing the need for costly, complex, and frustrating in-person and call-center verification checks.

About Socure

Socure is the leading platform for digital identity verification, compliance and fraud prevention solutions, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies to build trust and mitigate risk. Leveraging AI and machine learning, Socure achieves the highest accuracy, automation, and capture rates in the industry.

Serving more than 3,000 customers and 190+ countries across financial services, government, gaming, healthcare, telecom, and e-commerce, Socure’s customer base includes 18 of the top 20 banks, four of the Mag 7, the largest HR payroll and workforce providers, the largest sportsbook and prediction market operators, 160 organizations across the public sector, and more than 600 fintechs.

Leading organizations trust Socure to deliver certainty in identity across onboarding, authentication, payments, account changes, and regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.socure.com.

About Allocore

Allocore is a leading provider of modern technology platforms for government lending, grants, investment management and fraud prevention. Its platform enables federal agencies to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and deliver better outcomes through automation, data intelligence, and AI-driven innovation. With trillions in loans, grants and investments processed and billions in fraud prevented, Allocore brings the precision of commercial banking technology to the public sector.