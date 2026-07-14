Pliant Partners with Coastal to Power U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pliant, a fintech specializing in B2B payment solutions, today announced its official launch in the United States through a strategic partnership with Coastal. The milestone marks Pliant’s entry into one of the world’s largest commercial card markets and accelerates its global expansion strategy.

Coastal, recognized for its disciplined and innovation-focused approach to banking-as-a-service, will serve as Pliant’s U.S. sponsor bank, enabling compliant market entry and long-term scalability.

Through the partnership, Pliant is now positioned to support agent-based issuing structures and expand its footprint across the U.S. banking ecosystem.

“This partnership marks an important step in establishing our long-term presence in the United States,” said Malte Rau, CEO and co-founder of Pliant. “Entering the U.S. market requires more than product readiness. It requires strong regulatory alignment and a sponsor bank that shares a disciplined approach to infrastructure and compliance.”

“Fintech innovation succeeds when it is built on a strong regulatory and operational foundation,” said Brian Hamilton, President at Coastal. “We are pleased to support Pliant’s U.S. launch and its expansion into the American market.”

About Pliant

Pliant is a flexible, modular B2B payments platform that combines card issuing and native spend management in a unified, API-first operating system. The company empowers banks and fintechs with modern card programs through its adaptable infrastructure stack from SMB to enterprise. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Berlin, the company operates and can launch card programs across Europe and the United States. To learn more about Pliant, visit www.getpliant.com.

About Coastal

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) is an Everett, Washington–based bank holding company focused on delivering modern banking infrastructure through its CCBX segment. CCBX provides Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) solutions to broker-dealers, digital financial service providers, fintech companies, and consumer brands seeking to embed regulated financial services into their customer offerings. By combining advanced technology, compliance expertise, and a strong regulatory foundation, CCBX enables partners to launch and scale innovative financial products nationwide. Coastal Financial Corporation operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, Coastal Community Bank ($4.74B in assets), and Arlington Olympic LLC. Coastal Community Bank maintains 14 branches across Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, a loan production office in King County, and offers online and mobile banking services.

To learn more about Coastal Financial Corporation and CCBX, visit ccbx.com