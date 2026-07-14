Conexiom Expands Strategic Partnership With Epicor to Advance AI Order and Invoice Automation for Distributors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conexiom, the market leader in AI for order and invoice automation, announced an expanded strategic partnership with Epicor that increases the companies’ collaboration to deliver AI-powered order and invoice management for distributors. Through the integration, Conexiom and Epicor's Eclipse and Prophet 21 users streamline order-to-cash cycles and enhance operational efficiency by gaining access to comprehensive AI order and invoice automation, including request for quotes, sales orders, AP invoices, vendor acknowledgements, and more.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to helping distributors become AI native and operate more efficiently and competitively," said Michel Feaster, CEO, Conexiom. "By seamlessly integrating with Epicor's leading ERP platforms, we're delivering an AI-first automation experience that customers in this space have been asking for."

Together, Conexiom and Epicor support hundreds of joint customers, including Proax, Field Fasteners, Protective Industrial Products, and Links Unlimited. These organizations use AI-powered automation to process orders faster, with fewer errors and less manual effort. Teams at the heart of the order-to-cash cycle can reclaim hours lost to manual data entry, accelerating fulfillment, and scaling operations without scaling headcount. "Our collaboration with Conexiom gives Epicor distributors another opportunity to automate critical order and invoice processes while continuing to work within the ERP systems they already rely on," said Dan Kaminstein, Sr. Principal Product Manager, Epicor. "Conexiom's AI-powered automation capabilities help distributors process orders and invoices faster, while maintaining control and oversight. We're excited to bring this to our customer base."

Epicor and Conexiom will host a joint webinar on August 6 to showcase the full capabilities of their partnership. To register, click here.

About Conexiom

Conexiom is the market leader in AI order and invoice automation enabling our customers to capture, correct, standardize, validate, and deliver ERP-ready data across quote-to-cash and procure-to-pay. With over 15 years of automation expertise, more than 1.5 billion line items processed annually at over 95% accuracy, and over 600 customers, Conexiom’ is the trusted partner to distributors and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit www.conexiom.com.

About Epicor

Epicor is a global leader in industry-specific ERP software, serving the make, move, and sell industries for more than 50 years. Built on deep supply-chain expertise, Epicor is redefining ERP for the AI era with its Cognitive ERP vision – embedding intelligent agents, automation, and human-guided decision support directly into enterprise workflows. Epicor helps organizations move from insight to action with confidence, clarity, and speed. Visit www.epicor.com.