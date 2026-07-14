Holtium Launches the Risk Operating System for Corporate Security

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holtium today launched the Risk Operating System for corporate security, a platform that shows a company what its physical security risk costs in dollars, and whether its spending is reducing it. The platform was developed with input from more than 250 security leaders, and Holtium is already working with some of the largest companies in the world, PE-backed mid-market companies, and unicorn startups.

“This is exactly where our industry [corporate security] needs to go.” Chief Security Officer, Fortune 500 Share

Annual spending on physical security is expected to continue increasing as threats to businesses, executives, and supply chains rise. A more digital world gives attackers new paths to physical loss. Yet almost none of that spending is decided with a quantified view of the risk it is meant to reduce.

Corporate security is the only major risk discipline in the company without a number the board can act on. Cybersecurity has its own section in the 10-K. Finance runs on models. Corporate security, which protects people, sites, operations, and brand, still defends its budget with instinct and incident counts. Holtium closes that gap.

Holtium’s platform answers the three questions that decide a security budget: where the company is most exposed, where it is overspending, and what the next dollar should protect. Behind the numbers is the quantitative discipline proven in cyber, operational risk, and engineering, built on recognized standards and loss data.

Holtium does the analysis and governance with each customer, and works with their teams and current security vendors, not around them. Its platform and methodology make that consistent and repeatable, so whether a company is standing up its first program or measuring a mature one, it gets a running program, not another dashboard to manage.

"Corporate security is invisible until it is too late," said Andres Paz Larach, founder and CEO of Holtium. "When incident free, this work goes unseen. When an incident occurs, the first question is what more could have been done. We built Holtium so the people doing this serious work can finally decide with evidence and defend it in the language their leadership already speaks."

Early customers, from Fortune 500 programs to companies without a single security hire, describe the same shift.

"We track our projects, but they're not tied to risk. Holtium is the connective thread: it ties the risk register and the scores to what we actually do about it, tracks progress, and quantifies the value of the work. This is exactly where our industry needs to go," said the Chief Security Officer of a Fortune 500 manufacturer.

"We don't have a security function. Holtium gives us the confidence that we're compliant, that our insurance will actually pay, and that our budget is going where the real risk is," said the CEO of a high-growth healthcare company.

"Holtium is a system of action, not a system of record," said Francisco Velazquez, founder and CTO of Holtium. "An assessment ages the moment it is delivered. Holtium stays current as the business changes. And we do not sell guards or cameras, so the answer is the same no matter who you buy from."

Holtium's founders lived the problem from the inside. Both served on the executive leadership team at Pinkerton, the first security organization in the United States, founded before the Secret Service. Paz Larach, previously Executive Vice President at Pinkerton, has spent his entire career in risk, across insurance, financial risk management, and corporate security. Velazquez, previously CTO at Pinkerton, pairs that operating experience with a background in aerospace engineering.

The platform is available now. Companies can request a demo or get their Snapshot, a first view of their risk position in dollars, at holtium.com.

About Holtium

Holtium is the Risk Operating System for corporate security: the platform a security team uses to build, run, and measure its program, all in dollars. It brings a company's risks, controls, locations, and spending into one place and helps teams decide what to do next. Holtium was built by industry insiders with decades of experience across corporate security, insurance, enterprise risk, engineering, and data science, and works with some of the largest companies in the world, PE-backed mid-market companies, and unicorn startups. Learn more at holtium.com.