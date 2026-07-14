Wagmo and Curql Announce Strategic Investment, Bringing Modern Pet Healthcare to the Credit Union Movement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wagmo, the modern pet healthcare platform, and Curql, a collective of more than 160 credit unions jointly investing in fintech, today announced a strategic investment by Curql in Wagmo. The investment reflects growing demand within the credit union industry for benefits that support the full financial reality of employees and members, including the rising cost of pet care.

Curql's backing of Wagmo reflects real demand from an industry built around taking care of people. For Wagmo, the relationship opens a new channel to bring pet insurance, wellness reimbursements and 24/7 virtual veterinary care to credit unions and their members across the country.

"Pets have gone from afterthought to family. Benefits are finally catching up," said Christie Horvath, founder and CEO of Wagmo. "Credit unions recognize that taking care of their teams and members means taking care of their family members, four-legged and two. We're proud to have the industry behind us as we work to make extraordinary pet care accessible to more people."

“Curql invests in companies that strengthen credit union members’ financial well-being,” said Nick Evens, president and CEO of Curql Collective. “With more pets than children in American households today, families can face significant financial strain when their four-legged members need care. We’re proud to back Wagmo, which makes pet care simpler and more affordable while thoughtfully positioning itself as both a direct member benefit and a meaningful employee benefit.”

Wagmo's pet healthcare plans now reach more than 5 million employees across 19,000+ employer groups. With Curql's backing, Wagmo plans to build on that momentum and bring pet healthcare to even more employees and the pets they go home to.

About Wagmo

Wagmo is a New York City-based pet healthcare benefit provider trusted by leading employers. With a goal to unlock every pet parent's potential to provide extraordinary care, Wagmo is committed to improving the lives of pets and their owners. Wagmo was founded in 2017 and is the only female-founded and operated pet healthcare company in the market. Visit us at Wagmo.io or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Curql

Curql Collective is a fintech investment ecosystem built by credit unions, for credit unions. With the backing of over 160 progressive credit unions, Curql invests in and accelerates the development of fintech solutions that empower credit unions to better serve their members and stay competitive. Curql Fund II closed in 2025 at $360 million (the largest credit union-led fintech fund ever), following the success of Fund I ($252 million closed in 2021). Through Curql Fund I, Curql Fund II, and Curql Accelerate, the collective has partnered with over 50 fintech companies to bring transformative technologies directly to the credit union movement. Together, we're creating opportunities for growth, enhancing member experiences, and driving meaningful change across the industry.