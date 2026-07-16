Harvard Extension School Study Finds Prince George's County's Clean Water Partnership Delivers Lasting Environmental and Economic Impact

LARGO, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new Harvard Extension School study has found that the Clean Water Partnership (CWP) has successfully delivered measurable environmental improvements while creating significant economic opportunities for Prince George's County residents and businesses.

Since its launch in 2015, CWP — a 30-year public-private partnership between Prince George's County and Corvias Infrastructure Solutions, LLC (CIS) — has completed 428 stormwater improvement projects, restored nearly 5,000 impervious surface acres, and helped the County achieve its federal stormwater compliance goals under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit requirements.

The study concluded that the Partnership's integrated approach to infrastructure delivery provides a scalable model for communities seeking to improve water quality while generating long-term economic and social benefits.

"The Clean Water Partnership demonstrates that infrastructure investment can do more than improve the environment—it can also strengthen local businesses, create jobs, and build long-term community capacity," said Roland Jones, Managing Director at CIS. "These findings validate the Partnership's commitment to delivering lasting value for Prince George's County residents."

Among the study's key findings:

More than 77% of procurement spending —over $270 million —has been awarded to minority-owned and Prince George's County-based businesses.

—over —has been awarded to minority-owned and Prince George's County-based businesses. Nearly 5,000 acres of impervious surfaces have been restored, improving local waterways and helping protect the Chesapeake Bay.

of impervious surfaces have been restored, improving local waterways and helping protect the Chesapeake Bay. More than 300 green infrastructure practices have been installed through 428 completed projects across the County.

have been installed through across the County. More than 50% of labor hours have been performed by Prince George's County residents.

The Partnership's Mentor-Protégé Program has worked with 84 small businesses and generated approximately $60 million in competitive contract awards while helping small and emerging businesses expand their capacity, improve access to capital, and compete for larger infrastructure projects.

Unlike traditional infrastructure delivery models, CWP integrates planning, financing, design, construction, and long-term maintenance into a single coordinated program. According to the Harvard study, this comprehensive approach not only supports regulatory compliance but also delivers sustained environmental performance while creating measurable economic opportunity.

The research also compared CWP with similar infrastructure programs nationwide and found that its model uniquely combines environmental restoration, workforce development, supplier diversity, and long-term asset management within a single delivery framework.

Another cornerstone of the CWP is the Treat & Teach program, run in collaboration with the Prince George's County Public Schools. While this specific program was not part of the Harvard study, it plays a vital role in the county’s stormwater management by combining environmental stewardship with hands-on education. Treat & Teach transforms school campuses into "living classrooms," making outdoor and environmental education accessible to students across the county. To date, the program has established more than 60 stormwater practices and nearly 40 outdoor learning spaces in County schools.

"The results demonstrate what is possible when government and the private sector work together with a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community investment," said Sri Vedachalam, Ph.D., Managing Director at CIS. "The Partnership has become a model for delivering infrastructure that creates lasting public value."

The study recommends expanding long-term tracking of participating businesses, strengthening economic impact measurement, and creating additional pathways for small contractors to advance into larger construction opportunities, helping ensure the Partnership's benefits continue to grow over time.

The Harvard Extension School capstone 2026 study was led by Julian Arroyo under the supervision of Neil Hawkins, Ph.D., as part of the Master of Liberal Arts in Sustainability program. The research evaluated the environmental, economic, and community impacts of CWP and concluded that its integrated approach offers a replicable model for sustainable infrastructure delivery and inclusive economic development. The full study can be found here.

About CWP

CWP is a 30-year community-based public-private partnership between Prince George's County, Maryland, and CIS. Established in 2015, the Partnership delivers stormwater infrastructure improvements that improve water quality, reduce flood risk, support regulatory compliance, and create economic opportunities for local businesses and residents.

About CIS

CIS is a national leader in the development and implementation of public infrastructure solutions, focusing on improving the environmental, economic, and social condition of the nation’s infrastructure through solutions that drive local economic inclusion and equity, reduction of public risk, and increased community investment and buy-in. CIS also offers related advisory expertise and services on topics including nature-based solutions, climate resilience, disaster prevention, environmental justice, green stormwater infrastructure, environmental finance, water affordability, and public trust. For more information, please visit www.cisolutions.com.