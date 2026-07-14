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Neuraptive Therapeutics Licenses Innovative Bioresorbable Nerve Stimulation Technology from Washington University in St. Louis

CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on peripheral nerve injuries, announced today that it has secured an exclusive license from Washington University in St. Louis for a bioresorbable wireless electronic stimulation device.

Developed by researchers at WashU Medicine in collaboration with Northwestern University, the technology delivers targeted electrical pulses to damaged nerves to speed up regeneration. The device is fully bioresorbable, meaning it breaks down naturally in the body and doesn’t require a follow-up surgery for removal.

“WashU is excited to partner with an emerging company like Neuraptive to support the development of the bioresorbable platform originating from our research labs,” said Nichole R. Mercier, PhD, Assistant Vice Chancellor and Managing Director for the Office of Technology Management at WashU. “This agreement enables the platform to be further developed to advance peripheral nerve repair and have patient impact.”

Bob Radie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Neuraptive Therapeutics, said, “This deal is a meaningful step in strengthening our portfolio and offering more options for patients facing nerve injuries. The bioresorbable stimulator has real potential either on its own for repairing severed nerves or as a synergistic complement to our lead product candidate, NTX-001. We also intend to build on promising early research into the device’s ability to help speed recovery from crushed nerves. Overall, this technology could add a broader set of tools for surgeons and patients—aiming for better functional recovery, fewer long-term issues, and improved quality of life after these challenging injuries.”

The new device complements Neuraptive’s existing pipeline, including NTX-001, which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for the surgical repair of transected peripheral nerves. It fits squarely with the company’s strategy of combining therapeutics, delivery systems, and enabling technologies to tackle unmet needs in this space. Financial terms of the licensing agreement were not disclosed.

About Neuraptive
Neuraptive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel therapies and medical products to improve outcomes for patients and surgeons dealing with peripheral nerve injuries. The company’s lead program, NTX-001, is a nerve fusion system designed to restore electrical continuity across severed nerves. For more information, visit www.neuraptive.com.

Contacts

IR@neuraptive.com
or
+1-484-787-3203

Industry:

Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc.

Details
Headquarters: Wayne, PA
CEO: Robert (Bob) Radie
Employees: 8
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

IR@neuraptive.com
or
+1-484-787-3203

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