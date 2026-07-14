New Jersey and New York Authorities Strengthen Emergency Preparedness with EcoOnline as Region Welcomes World Cup Final

DALLAS & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the world’s attention turns to the New York/New Jersey World Cup Final on July 19, emergency management agencies, critical service providers, and transportation authorities across the region are using EcoOnline’s emergency and crisis management software to strengthen readiness, coordination, and response.

“Major events don’t just test a single agency; they also test how well agencies work together... success depends on having real-time visibility into personnel, resources, and operations across jurisdictions.” Bucky Buchanan, New Jersey EMS Task Force. Share

New York and New Jersey are among 11 of the 16 North American World Cup host regions where EcoOnline software is supporting major event preparedness and city safety. EcoOnline, a global provider of software that transforms how organisations protect people and the planet, has partnered with local authorities and services for over a year leading up to the World Cup, which culminates in the final match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Building preparedness for the world’s biggest moments

EcoOnline’s emergency and crisis management software, powered by D4H, centralizes emergency planning, resource management, incident coordination, and reporting. Regional customers include The Valley Hospital, St. Joseph’s Health, New Jersey EMS Task Force, and numerous county emergency management offices throughout New Jersey and New York.

“Major events don’t just test a single agency; they also test how well agencies work together,” said Bucky Buchanan, State Planner - Administrative Services, New Jersey EMS Task Force. “Whether responding to a planned event, a severe weather incident, or a large-scale emergency, success depends on having real-time visibility into personnel, resources, and operations across jurisdictions. Connected systems create a single source of truth, help us coordinate faster, and support better decisions when every minute matters.”

“Emergency preparedness cannot be something you only do during a crisis,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden, Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, which coordinates emergency management across 53 municipalities. “We use EcoOnline's emergency & crisis management solution every day to track training, manage resources, and monitor operational activities, so teams are using the systems during routine operations. During a large, multi-agency response effort for a global public event like the World Cup, everyone has access to the same information and can make decisions more quickly.”

Strengthening readiness across critical services

For healthcare systems across the region, World Cup preparations have focused on ensuring critical services stay connected under pressure. “Major events like the World Cup bring communities and visitors together at scale. For hospitals, that means staying digitally connected, maintaining situational awareness, and adapting quickly so patient care continues safely as conditions change,” said Adam S. Perper, System Director of Emergency Management & Preparedness, St. Joseph’s Health.

“We have been planning for the World Cup well in advance,” said Landon Turner, SVP & Chief Security & Safety Officer, RWJBarnabas Health. “By investing in coordination, visibility, and preparedness, organizations across the region are creating a more resilient system that can better support residents, responders, and visitors when it matters most.”

Advancing long-term regional resilience

While the World Cup is an extraordinary event that tests the readiness of regional public authorities and services on a world stage, it also underscores the critical importance of coordinated readiness and resilience long after the final whistle. Since the end of 2023, EcoOnline has more than doubled its emergency management customer base in New York and New Jersey, while user-hosted forums have brought customers together to share knowledge and strengthen cross-agency collaboration for this moment and beyond.

“Our mission is to help protect people and the planet for future generations, from everyday safety and sustainability management to moments of emergency and crisis,” said Tom Goodmanson, CEO, EcoOnline. “The World Cup is a powerful reminder that major events rely on connected teams, trusted information, and coordinated action. With the world’s eyes on New York and New Jersey this week, we’re proud to support the planners, responders, healthcare teams, and city leaders working to keep people safe.”

Learn more about EcoOnline’s support for major event preparedness.

About EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline’s always-on solutions support your organization through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability, and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline’s software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.