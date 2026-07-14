Daida Acquires Foveonics Document Solutions, Adding Market-Leading Platform and Leadership Talent to Its National Government Services Practice

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daida, a national provider of business process services, document digitization, digital workflow, and enterprise content management services, today announced the acquisition of Foveonics Document Solutions (“Foveonics”), a New Jersey-based leader in document scanning, digital records outsourcing, and ECM solutions serving state and local governments. The transaction represents Daida’s sixth add-on acquisition under the ownership of HiGro Group (“HiGro”) and its affiliates — and the first of two acquisitions Daida completed in 2026.

"The owners built something exceptional: a platform with deep government domain expertise, genuine client loyalty, and a growth trajectory that only accelerates as part of our national platform." - Natalie Schubert, Daida CEO Share

The acquisition delivers three compounding strategic assets to Daida’s platform: market density in the government vertical, a growing business with deep client trust built over two decades of operations, and an exceptional leadership team who will join Daida’s executive team and spearhead the national expansion of the Foveonics model.

A Dominant Presence in State and Local Government

Foveonics has built an enviable position across New Jersey’s government sector, serving counties and municipalities for more than 20 years. Its platform is embedded in the daily workflows of high-volume, compliance-intensive government operations — managing both structured and unstructured data across records management, permitting, public health, and court systems. Foveonics’ retention rates and client satisfaction scores reflect the kind of operational trust that cannot be replicated quickly — and that Daida now brings to its expanding national government client base.

The combined organization serves more than 500 state and local government clients nationally, with clear runway to expand Foveonics’ proven model into Daida’s existing footprint across the country.

DocumentSync: Embedded in Government Workflows

The acquisition also includes DocumentSync, Foveonics’ proprietary cloud-based document management platform purpose-built for government records operations. DocumentSync has more than doubled in revenue every year since its launch, with 100% of Foveonics’ government clients operating on the platform. Through a partnership with Rutgers University, DocumentSync is integrated into professional training programs for county clerks across New Jersey — ensuring that government employees arrive workforce-ready on day one. The platform’s deep integration into government operations and workforce development reflects the operational sophistication Foveonics brings to the combined organization.

Why This Acquisition Matters

State and local government is one of the largest underserved markets in enterprise content management. Governments are under mounting pressure to digitize legacy paper records, meet regulatory compliance requirements, and modernize workflows — often with limited internal IT capacity and an increasing mandate to demonstrate efficiency. Daida and Foveonics together are uniquely positioned to meet that demand at scale.

“We don’t simply acquire companies — we acquire capabilities and people,” said Natalie Schubert, CEO of Daida. “Foveonics is one of the most well-run businesses I’ve evaluated in this sector over the past two years. The owners built something exceptional: a platform with deep government domain expertise, genuine client loyalty, and a growth trajectory that only accelerates as part of our national platform. This acquisition gives us density in a market we’re committed to leading — and it gives us the leadership talent to get there faster.”

“We built Foveonics to serve governments the right way — with precision, accountability, and long-term partnership,” said Greg DeTommaso, Chief Revenue Officer, Foveonics. “Joining Daida gives us the national infrastructure to bring that model to governments across the country. We are not stepping back — we are stepping up, as part of Daida’s leadership team, to help build something much bigger.”

“This transaction reflects HiGro’s conviction that the data and document management sector is entering a period of sustained, technology-driven transformation,” said Ernest Lyles, Managing Partner of HiGro. “AI and automation are reshaping how governments and enterprises manage information. Daida is building the most differentiated platform in this space, and Foveonics accelerates that mission meaningfully.”

A Platform Built for Scale — and Built to Grow Through Acquisition

Daida’s growth strategy combines organic expansion with disciplined acquisitions of market-leading businesses in document management, enterprise content management, and government services. Foveonics is one of two acquisitions Daida completed this year as it continues to consolidate a fragmented market and expand its national platform.

Companies and intermediaries interested in exploring strategic partnership or acquisition opportunities are encouraged to contact Daida’s corporate development team at: albert.melone@daida.com.

Transaction Details

The transaction was supported through a combination of cash on hand and debt financing provided by Lafayette Square LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Moore & Van Allen PLC served as legal advisor to Daida. Sills Cummis & Gross P.C. served as legal advisor to Foveonics. Financial advisory and due diligence support was provided to Daida by Aprio.

About Daida

Daida is a business process services company that helps organizations transform information into actionable insight through document digitization, enterprise content management, and workflow automation. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Daida serves organizations nationwide across state and local government, healthcare, financial services, and commercial sectors. Learn more at: https://daida.com/

About Foveonics Document Solutions

Foveonics Document Solutions is a New Jersey-based leader in document scanning, digital records outsourcing, data capture, and cloud-based document management systems. With more than two decades of service to New Jersey governments, educational institutions, and commercial enterprises, Foveonics is known for operational excellence and deep client relationships in compliance-intensive environments. Learn more at: https://www.foveonics.com/

About HiGro Group

HiGro Group is a private equity firm focused on building leading platforms in the software, business, and technology-enabled services sectors. HiGro partners with management teams to drive operational excellence, strategic growth, and long-term value creation.