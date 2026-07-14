Specialty Dental Brands Selects Videa to Advance AI-assisted Care and Parent Communication Across its Pediatric Network

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Videa, the most adopted dental AI platform, today announced that Specialty Dental Brands (SDB) has selected Videa as its dental AI platform. The partnership marks one of the first large-scale AI deployments focused on pediatric dental care, designed to enhance parent education, improve provider communication, and support more coordinated specialty care across SDB’s growing network.

“Our providers are constantly balancing clinical efficiency with the need to create thoughtful, reassuring experiences for children and families,” said Dr. Burg, Chief Dental Officer of SDB. “Videa helps support that balance by giving our teams tools that fit naturally into the way pediatric dentistry is practiced, helping clinicians work more consistently, guide treatment conversations more effectively, and stay focused on delivering high-quality care.”

Pediatric dentistry brings a distinct set of clinical and communication demands. In addition to diagnosing and planning treatment, providers also must guide parents on understanding findings, build trust in next steps, and navigate referrals across specialties such as orthodontics and oral surgery. Through this partnership, SDB is expanding the use of AI-supported workflows and deploying Videa’s Clinical Assist, Daily Dashboard, and Insights solutions across its network after strong provider adoption during the pilot phase.

Results of the pilot phase included four out of five practices reaching 80% provider adoption within just 15 days of launch, with results supporting more comprehensive care discussions, improved patient retention, and stronger coordination across specialty referral pathways.

Early feedback from SDB pilot locations also pointed to the value of Videa’s visual patient education capabilities in pediatric settings. Practice teams reported that parents responded positively to being able to view findings directly within imaging workflows, helping make care discussions more visual and accessible.

“Pediatric care requires a high degree of coordination, clarity, and trust across every interaction with families,” said Florian Hillen, founder and CEO of Videa. “Specialty Dental Brands understands that technology should support those conversations, not complicate them. We’re proud to partner with an organization that is embracing AI in a way that helps providers deliver more comprehensive care while creating a better experience for both patients and parents.”

SDB joins a growing group of dental organizations using Videa to support more connected care delivery across complex specialty environments. As adoption of AI in pediatric dentistry continues to expand, the partnership reflects Videa’s growing momentum in helping providers strengthen patient communication, improve care coordination, and support more consistent clinical experiences across large practice networks.

About Videa

Videa is transforming dentistry with AI-powered solutions that reduce complexity across the dental workflow and help practices elevate care standards, improve productivity, and drive real business value. Videa, a complete Dental AI platform, supports every aspect of dental care, from diagnostics and workflows to analytics and revenue optimization. Used by over 90,000 clinicians across more than 60 leading DSOs, Videa’s FDA-cleared AI analyzes over 500 million X-rays annually, delivering trusted insights that power consistent, high-quality care. Headquartered in Boston and backed by leading investors, Videa is advancing the future of dental care through responsible and real-world AI. Learn more at videa.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SDB

Specialty Dental Brands (“SDB”) is a specialty focused dental support organization based in Nashville that is dedicated to serving affiliated Orthodontists, Pediatric Dentists, and Oral Surgeons across the country with an emphasis on youth patient care. SDB is a hybrid support organization that combines the best of private practice coupled with the strengths of professional business management. SDB’s supported doctors maintain 100% clinical autonomy while SDB provides invaluable business support services so that clinical teams are fully able to focus on patient care. To learn more, visit https://specialtydentalbrands.com/.