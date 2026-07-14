Esri Introduces ArcGIS for ServiceNow, Bringing Location Intelligence into Everyday Enterprise Workflows

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esri, the global leader in geographic information system (GIS) technology, has announced ArcGIS for ServiceNow, connecting the two platforms for the first time. The new bidirectional integration enables users to incorporate location intelligence directly into their everyday business workflows.

Organizations across business, state and local government, utilities, energy, commercial, health care, telecom, and other industries that utilize ServiceNow will be able to visualize and analyze operational data—such as incidents, permitting, facilities, and work orders—within ArcGIS maps and applications, as well as visualize them on maps powered by ArcGIS inside of ServiceNow. Users can share data across both platforms without duplication, understand where events are occurring, and take action without leaving their existing systems.

The integration includes two components: Connector for ServiceNow, which brings ServiceNow business data into ArcGIS; and ArcGIS Maps for ServiceNow, which enables ArcGIS capabilities within ServiceNow AI Platform. With Connector for ServiceNow, ArcGIS users can bring ServiceNow data into the ArcGIS ecosystem to identify patterns, act on location-based insights, and perform advanced spatial analysis. Connector for ServiceNow provides direct real-time access to ServiceNow business data in ArcGIS. With ArcGIS Maps for ServiceNow, users can visualize their business data on their organization’s authoritative enterprise GIS web maps and web scenes within ServiceNow AI Platform, expanding the reach of spatial insight where ServiceNow users work every day.

Addressing long-standing challenges of siloed systems and duplicated data, this integration empowers organizations to make smarter, faster decisions by combining the strengths of ServiceNow’s business process management with Esri’s advanced GIS capabilities.

“As leading enterprise platforms, ServiceNow and ArcGIS are used side-by-side in hundreds of thousands of organizations, so this integration meets a vital demand,” said Brian Cross, Esri head of Professional Services. “The ability to work seamlessly across platforms is critical for agile operation, and ArcGIS for ServiceNow bridges the gap between business systems and the real-world insights only GIS delivers.”

The beta release of ArcGIS for ServiceNow is expected to be available shortly after the Esri User Conference, with demonstrations planned during the event. To learn more about ArcGIS for ServiceNow, visit esri.com/en-us/c/product/arcgis-for-servicenow.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

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