AlertMedia Expands AI-Powered Social Intelligence to Help Security Teams Detect and Mitigate Emerging Risks Faster

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of risk intelligence and incident response solutions, today announced major upgrades to AlertMedia Social Intelligence, its AI-powered social media monitoring solution designed to help corporate security and resilience teams detect risk earlier and uncover emerging narratives targeting executives, employees, and brand reputation. The release significantly expands AlertMedia’s industry-leading OSINT coverage, adds enhanced User Insights to help teams build context faster, and further integrates with native threat management workflows to streamline the entire threat lifecycle, from identification to investigation to response.

The release significantly expands AlertMedia’s industry-leading OSINT coverage, adds enhanced User Insights to help teams build context faster, and further integrates with native threat management workflows to streamline the entire threat lifecycle. Share

As the digital threat landscape has become increasingly fragmented and conversations spread across a growing number of mainstream, fringe, and dark web communities, security teams face new challenges related to monitoring emerging risks and distinguishing credible threats from an overwhelming volume of false positives and noise.

"A big challenge we face is identifying which online conversations matter and which ones are just noise," says Chris Broadhead, Director of Enterprise Security at Varsity Brands. "With AlertMedia Social Intelligence, we quickly get the context we need to decide whether something warrants action. The latest product enhancements make it even easier to connect the dots, validate potential risks, and accelerate response when escalation is necessary."

By analyzing more than 15 million daily records spanning 65+ social media platforms, fringe communities, and dark web sources, AlertMedia Social Intelligence gives security teams the visibility, context, and connected workflows they need to identify threats earlier, assess them with confidence, and respond before they escalate.

“Security teams need a proactive way to monitor digital channels, along with the ability to understand risk quickly and take action with confidence,” said Eric Curwin, Chief AI Officer at AlertMedia. “We’ve architected Social Intelligence with continually trained AI to identify the most concerning posts across OSINT. With newly expanded source coverage and User Insights functionality, we've elevated our ability to help customers find a needle in a haystack.”

New Social Intelligence Capabilities Include:

Industry-Leading OSINT Coverage: Unmatched visibility across mainstream, fringe, emerging, and dark web communities ensure high-risk conversations are not missed due to limited platform access. AI-powered sentiment analysis across OSINT helps reduce blind spots and accelerate threat detection.

Unmatched visibility across mainstream, fringe, emerging, and dark web communities ensure high-risk conversations are not missed due to limited platform access. AI-powered sentiment analysis across OSINT helps reduce blind spots and accelerate threat detection. Enhanced User Insights: Identify and assess accounts of interest earlier, connect related activity across sources, and maintain ongoing awareness as situations evolve. Generate clear, shareable findings that support faster escalation, stronger stakeholder visibility, and coordinated response.

Identify and assess accounts of interest earlier, connect related activity across sources, and maintain ongoing awareness as situations evolve. Generate clear, shareable findings that support faster escalation, stronger stakeholder visibility, and coordinated response. Threat Management Integration: Direct integration makes it easier to triage posts in a connected response workflow.

Built for teams responsible for executive and brand protection, traveler safety, event security, and proactive threat monitoring, AlertMedia Social Intelligence helps organizations see more, know sooner, and act without delay. To learn more about AlertMedia Social Intelligence, visit https://www.alertmedia.com/products/social-media-intelligence/

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia’s award-winning Risk Intelligence and Response platform helps organizations identify, assess, and respond to threats impacting their people, operations, and brand. By bringing together real-time threat intelligence, emergency communication, and response workflows into a single, unified system, AlertMedia enables teams to quickly understand what’s happening, evaluate impacts, and coordinate their response with confidence. AlertMedia is trusted by thousands of organizations—from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises—across more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.