L&T Technology Services Partners with Anthropic to Deliver AI-Powered Engineering Intelligence for Products and Manufacturing

SAN FRANCISCO & BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced a partnership with Anthropic to accelerate Engineering Intelligence by integrating Claude models across engineering processes and LTTS’ AI-powered platforms. The collaboration will help LTTS’ enterprise clients redesign how products and software are developed, enabling faster innovation and improved outcomes at scale.

Leveraging Claude across the engineering lifecycle and uniting deep engineering expertise, advanced AI and domain knowledge, LTTS’ Engineering Intelligence discipline will enable clients to create greater value. Rather than automating individual tasks, it enables teams to make faster decisions, streamline workflows and continuously improve how products, manufacturing plants and industrial systems are designed, built and maintained.

By integrating Claude models into its platforms including AgenticIQ, PlxAI, Ainfonix™, AiNexus and AiTest, LTTS will accelerate engineering across the product and software development lifecycle. The integration of Claude spans knowledge management, software development, validation, testing and lifecycle management, enabling clients to improve quality, productivity and speed to market.

“Engineering is entering a new era where intelligence is becoming an integral part of how products are designed, software is developed and engineering decisions are made,” said Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director, L&T Technology Services. “At LTTS, our vision of Engineering Intelligence is about fundamentally redesigning engineering work, not simply automating existing processes. Our partnership with Anthropic represents a significant step in that journey, enabling us to embed Claude into engineering workflows and accelerate innovation for our global clients.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in Engineering Intelligence Solutions & ER&D Consulting Services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), we offer design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes. Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. is how we drive growth across the Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Our client base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,840 employees across 21 global design centers, 30 global sales offices, and 103 innovation labs, as of June 30, 2026.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to https://www.ltts.com/.