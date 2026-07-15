Tenon Expands Marketing Automation into the ServiceNow AI Platform, Unifying Customer Engagement Across the Enterprise

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow is a global leader in customer service, field service, sales, and operations, delivering AI-powered experiences on a single, unified CRM platform. By partnering with Tenon, organizations can now extend omnichannel marketing automation and AI-powered engagement within the same platform managing their end-to-end customer experience.

The result is a more connected customer journey and a stronger foundation for AI-powered experiences. Share

By connecting marketing to the same customer data, workflows, and AI that powers the rest of the business, organizations can create a more complete view of the customer and deliver connected experiences across the entire customer lifecycle.

"Marketing teams have historically been forced to operate in separate systems, creating data silos and disconnected customer experiences," said Ben Person, CEO of Tenon. "By bringing marketing automation natively to the ServiceNow AI Platform, we're helping organizations extend their CRM strategy beyond sales and service to include customer engagement. The result is a more connected customer journey and a stronger foundation for AI-powered experiences."

Extending CRM Beyond Sales and Service

As organizations invest in modern CRM strategies, many are looking to reduce complexity by consolidating customer-facing functions onto a shared platform. While sales, service, and operational workflows increasingly run on ServiceNow, marketing often remains isolated in separate systems.

Forward-thinking organizations are changing that approach. By combining marketing automation with ServiceNow CRM, they can operate from a shared customer record, unify customer data across departments, and create a true 360-degree view of every customer interaction.

MCNC, a leading technology nonprofit dedicated to advancing broadband connectivity and technology services across North Carolina, is leveraging Tenon to bring marketing automation natively into ServiceNow CRM. By bringing communications and campaign execution directly into ServiceNow, MCNC can use operational and relationship data to deliver more relevant experiences, gain deeper visibility into audience needs, and better align outreach with the people and organizations it supports.

"Having access to customer and operational data directly within ServiceNow has and will transform how we engage with our customers," said James Nester, MCNC CMO. "With Tenon and ServiceNow, we're able to move from reactive communications to more proactive, personalized outreach based on real customer activity and needs. That visibility allows us to deliver the right message at the right time, strengthen relationships, and create more meaningful interactions throughout the customer lifecycle."

AI-Powered Engagement Built on a Trusted Enterprise Platform

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, access to connected, trusted data has become increasingly important. By operating natively within ServiceNow, Tenon enables organizations to activate customer engagement using the same platform intelligence, governance framework, workflows, and customer data already powering critical business operations.

Tenon enables organizations to:

Design and orchestrate customer journeys across email, SMS, and digital channels

Deliver personalized engagement powered by AI and real-time customer data

Trigger marketing actions from CRM, service, operational, and business events

Leverage ServiceNow workflows, governance, security, and AI capabilities

Reduce complexity by consolidating customer-facing operations on a single platform

"Organizations are looking for ways to communicate with their customers through every stage of the engagement life cycle," said Christopher Shutts, Vice President of CRM Sales and CPQ, ServiceNow. "Having rich marketing automation on the ServiceNow AI Platform helps customers extend their CRM investments, connect customer engagement to business outcomes, and deliver more unified experiences across teams."

Learn More

The future of CRM extends beyond managing customer records. It's about orchestrating every interaction across the customer journey. By bringing marketing automation natively to ServiceNow, Tenon helps organizations unify the front office on a single AI-powered platform, creating more connected experiences for customers and more efficient operations for the business.

To explore this vision in more detail, join ServiceNow and Tenon for a live discussion on Tuesday, July 21, from 2:00–2:30 p.m. ET.

Register: https://bit.ly/4eUv3Kn

During the session, attendees will hear how the same platform trusted to run critical business workflows can also power modern marketing, including email, SMS, and AI-driven customer engagement.

Learn more about Tenon at TenonHQ.com.

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