Impossible Metals to Open Advanced Marine Robotics Hub in Pittsburgh, Building the Next Generation of American Mineral Robotics

CARLISLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, Impossible Metals today announced it will open a new Advanced Marine Robotics Hub in Pittsburgh, establishing a center where roboticists, autonomy engineers, and marine systems specialists will build the next generation of American mineral robotics technology. The hub will create more than a dozen new high-paying engineering and science jobs in the Commonwealth, with room to grow as the company scales.

“Pennsylvania built the Arsenal of Democracy, and Pittsburgh is building what comes next. Impossible Metals is bringing its most ambitious deep sea engineering to the city that invented modern robotics." Share

“Pennsylvania built the Arsenal of Democracy, and Pittsburgh is building what comes next. Impossible Metals is bringing its most ambitious engineering to the city that invented modern robotics. The mission is straightforward: make America the leader in the autonomous marine and ocean-science systems that will secure the critical minerals that China currently controls. That work starts in Pittsburgh, and the next generation of American engineers will build it with us,” said Steve Curnutte, Executive Chairman of Impossible Metals.

The decision plants Impossible Metals in the heart of America's robotics capital. Pittsburgh is home to more than 140 robotics companies and the university ecosystem that launched the field, and it is fast becoming a national center for defense autonomy and “physical AI.” Impossible Metals intends to draw on that talent base and to partner with the region's leading educational institutions, professors, and students to turn Pittsburgh engineering into American deep-sea advantage.

“On the ocean floor lie potato-sized rocks called polymetallic nodules, and they hold the critical metals the modern economy and our national defense need most, in quantities surpassing every mine on land, combined, many times over. This isn’t one machine picking up rocks. It’s swarms of autonomous robots, precision-harvesting in parallel while leaving the ecosystem intact, producing the lowest-cost critical metals on Earth. That capability is built here, in Pittsburgh,” said Mike Regan, Impossible Metals’ Chief Growth Officer and the company’s first institutional investor.

At the hub, teams will advance new ocean science, dual-use naval, and critical-mineral capabilities that build on Impossible Metals’ groundbreaking “Eureka” autonomous underwater platform and its Smart Launch and Recovery Systems. The Eureka system is designed to be the lowest-cost and lowest-impact way to collect domestic supplies of nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese, the metals at the core of batteries, munitions, and advanced defense platforms, with no dependence on China, which today controls the supply of the majority of the world's critical minerals.

“Impossible Metals is building its Advanced Marine Robotics Hub in Pittsburgh because the talent and the industrial base are already here. Earth’s last great frontier holds the largest untapped resource on the planet, and Impossible Metals is leading the world in accessing it, turning it into the critical metals and ocean data America’s defense depends on, on our terms and out of China's,” Regan added.

As part of its commitment to the region, Impossible Metals plans to develop partnerships with local colleges and universities, including collaborative research with faculty, hands-on opportunities for students, and, under consideration, an annual robotics competition that would challenge young engineers to solve real problems in autonomy, marine systems, and responsible resource collection. The company sees these partnerships as both a talent pipeline and an investment in American technical leadership.

Impossible Metals will share additional details on the hub's location, investment, and timeline in the coming months.

About Impossible Metals

Impossible Metals is developing a fleet of autonomous underwater robots that selectively collect critical minerals from the seabed while protecting marine life. By using AI-guided robotics to pick up individual polymetallic nodules without dredging or disturbing the ocean floor, the company aims to deliver the responsible, secure, and domestic critical-mineral supply the American economy and defense industrial base require. Learn more at impossiblemetals.com.