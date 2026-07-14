Projection Mapping, Unleashed: Panasonic Projector & Display Americas & Illumibot Launch World's First AI-powered Mobile Projection Fleet

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic Projector & Display Americas LLC today announced a partnership with Illumibot Inc. to launch IllumiBeast, a fleet of co-branded, AI-powered, projection-enabled Cybertrucks. As part of the agreement, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas will sponsor the first six IllumiBeasts that bring professional-grade projection mapping directly to brands, venues, events, and audiences anywhere in the United States.

Projection mapping, which dynamically transforms building facades and other surfaces into works of art, has grown in popularity as organizations look to enhance audience engagement. Historically, projection mapping has been reserved for large-scale productions with significant budgets, specialized technical crews, and fixed venues. Until now, it’s been out of reach for organizations with limited budgets.

Illumibot aims to transform this landscape with the world's first AI Personalized Projection™ platform. Designed so users can leverage a smartphone camera and natural language prompts to detect surfaces, generate visuals, and map projections in seconds, the technology helps reduce the need for complex mapping software.

A first-of-its-kind offering, the IllumiBeast powers projection mapping on wheels. Smaller scale projects that couldn’t otherwise benefit from projection mapping due to space, budget, and staffing restrictions receive a comprehensive system that’s fully self-contained, AI-ready, and designed to be operational within minutes, directly to their door.

Each vehicle arrives fully equipped with MEVIX laser projection technology, including the PT-MZ20K, a 20,000-lumen 3LCD WUXGA laser projector that’s ready to deliver large-format, high-impact projection experiences on demand. As the solution’s projection sponsor, MEVIX equips each IllumiBeast with professional-grade projection technology, enabling a mobile projection mapping solution that any brand, event organizer, or venue can access without a production team or a permanent installation.

Launching with a Celebration of America’s 250th

The IllumiBeast makes its national debut in July 2026 with a mission as bold as the occasion: celebrate America's 250th anniversary by lighting up the country, across 31 cities, in 31 days.

Every night in July, the IllumiBeast will roll into a different city to project onto the facades of city halls, courthouses, landmarks, and iconic buildings. The goal is to bring communities together in celebration of the nation’s anniversary.

"From day one, our mission at Illumibot has been to eliminate the friction that has kept projection mapping out of reach for everyday people," said Ross Arroyo, Founder and CEO of Illumibot Inc. "By making it as simple as speaking to your phone, we’ve enabled thousands of users to experience the joy of this incredible art form in their homes, businesses, and communities. With MEVIX sponsoring our first six IllumiBeast units, we’re thrilled to bring large-scale, professional-grade projection mapping to audiences across America. There's no better stage than America's 250th to show the country what's now possible."

Any cities, schools, universities, zoos, parks & recreation, and community organizations can apply now to become one of 31 stops on the tour at no cost. Selected stops receive the full projection mapping experience with imagery projected on building facades. Organizations interested in bringing the IllumiBeast to their city can apply at illumibot.ai/illumibeast.

"Projection mapping has always been one of the most powerful tools for audience engagement, but has historically required major infrastructure and specialized expertise to pull off," said Takashi Uchida, CEO, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas. "We're proud to sponsor the IllumiBeast initiative and equip the fleet with MEVIX projection technology. Launching with America's 250th is exactly the right moment — a national celebration for everyone, powered by innovative technology that’s now more accessible for all to enjoy."

Following the July tour, the IllumiBeast fleet will expand to six vehicles by fall 2026, available for paid activations, brand campaigns, live events, festivals, sports, retail, and beyond.

About Panasonic Projector & Display Americas LLC

Established on April 1, 2025, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas LLC is a B2B company committed to delivering innovative visual solutions across education, corporate and entertainment industries. The Panasonic Projector & Display Americas mission and dedication is to simplify complex workflows and empower professionals in the AV industry to focus on the art of storytelling, the power of communication, and the joy of connecting people through shared experiences. With passion, collaboration, and commitment, Panasonic Projector & Display Americas will shape the future with cutting-edge products and services that enhance the customer experience. Learn more at https://connect.na.panasonic.com/ppnda.

About Illumibot Inc.

Illumibot is democratizing projection mapping with AI. Its “Point, Prompt, Play” platform makes professional-grade immersive experiences as simple as speaking to your phone, removing the traditional technical barriers that once limited this powerful art form to experts.

Headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Illumibot empowers homeowners, creators, businesses, and brands to transform any surface into magical, dynamic visual experiences. With thousands of users already experiencing the joy of easy projection mapping, the company is now scaling its vision through the IllumiBeast fleet — bringing large-format, AI-powered projection to audiences nationwide.

For more information, visit illumibot.ai.