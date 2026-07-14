Veritone Renews Exclusive Global Content Licensing Agreement with the Pac-12 Conference in Multi-Year Deal

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced the renewal of its partnership with the Pac-12 Conference, signing a multi-year agreement. This renewal reaffirms Veritone’s ongoing role as the exclusive global content licensing partner for all Pac-12 video rights, underscoring the conference's forward-looking strategy to maximize the reach and value of its content.

“Continuing our partnership with Veritone was a natural step as we enter a new era for the Pac-12,” said Pac-12 Senior VP, External Affairs, Dustin Rocke. “This renewal helps ensure that the rich history of our conference, as well as the top-level action of our new member institutions, will continue to reach global audiences. By leveraging Veritone's premier content licensing network, we are actively capitalizing on our valuable media assets and positioning the conference for long-term innovation and growth.”

This renewed agreement arrives during a landmark transitional period for the conference. The Pac-12 officially re-launched this summer, featuring nine full-time members: founding members Oregon State and Washington State, along with new members Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State, and Utah State.

Under the exclusive renewal, Veritone will continue to manage the global content licensing for the Pac-12's expansive video library, leveraging Veritone’s Commerce DMH platform to index, display and transact with 3rd party licensees. This comprehensive access covers both rich historical archives and current-season content, making premium collegiate sports footage available for use across digital highlights, editorial and documentary features, advertising and brand campaigns, and scripted entertainment.

“We are currently witnessing an explosion of sports content across the global media landscape, and collegiate athletics is at the forefront of this increased demand,” said Ian Retzlaff, VP of Sports Media and Commercial Partnerships at Veritone. “The Pac-12 has proven to be an incredibly innovative and forward-looking organization that understands the massive opportunity this content presents. We are thrilled to extend our partnership to help them capitalize on their highly valuable media assets, drive new revenue streams, and deliver transformative value for their member institutions and student-athletes.”

Through this continued collaboration, Veritone and the Pac-12 will help ensure that the storied history and future content remain highly accessible to media and entertainment entities worldwide, advancing how collegiate conferences manage and monetize their digital libraries.

For more information on Veritone’s licensing solutions, visit: licensing.veritone.com/

For more information on the PAC-12, visit: pac-12.com/

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

About Pac-12

The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by championing excellence in academics, athletics, and the well-being of its student-athletes. The league is composed of nine leading U.S. universities including Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, Gonzaga University, Oregon State University, San Diego State University, Texas State University, Utah State University and Washington State University.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and scope of Veritone's renewed content licensing partnership with the Pac-12 Conference; the expected demand for collegiate sports content across the global media landscape; Veritone's ability to manage and monetize the Pac-12's video library; expectations regarding new revenue opportunities for the Pac-12 and its member institutions; the accessibility and reach of Pac-12 content through Veritone's licensing network; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities in the content licensing market.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to Veritone's ability to maintain and grow its content licensing partnerships; changes in demand for collegiate sports content; the Pac-12 Conference's ability to successfully integrate new member institutions; competition in the content licensing market; Veritone's ability to retain and expand its content library and rights holder relationships; and other risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.