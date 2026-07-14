Insurity Expands Longstanding Relationship with Myridius to Help P&C Insurers Modernize Core Operations

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the continued expansion of its partnership with Myridius, an AI-native engineering and transformation company. The expanded relationship reflects an 18-year history of helping insurers successfully implement Insurity solutions while supporting increasingly complex operational and regulatory requirements.

As Insurity's platform has continued to evolve, Myridius has expanded its role in supporting customers across a broad set of Insurity solutions. What began with Regulatory Content and Policy Decisions now extends to offerings including Insurity Pro Suite, ClaimsXPress, Insurity Workers' Comp Suite, SpatialKey, and more, helping carriers and MGAs improve operational efficiency, increase flexibility, and reduce complexity across core insurance workflows.

"Myridius understands both our platform and the realities insurers face because we've worked side by side for nearly two decades," said Jeff Weiner, AVP, System Integrator Alliance Partnerships at Insurity. "That history means our customers work with teams who anticipate the challenges of complex implementations and help them get to value faster."

Insurity's cloud-based platform, combined with Myridius' capabilities in AI, product & quality engineering, cloud, data, and digital transformation, helps insurers strengthen operational performance, support regulatory readiness, and create measurable business value. Myridius is recognized as a Leader in Insurance in Everest Group's 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for BFSI IT Services Specialists.

“The strength of this relationship comes from years of successful collaboration and a shared commitment to helping insurers modernize with confidence,” said Michael Fischer, SVP and Managing Partner at Myridius. “As our work continues to expand across Insurity's platform, we're helping customers scale and simplify implementation, improve operational performance, and build a stronger foundation for future growth."

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Myridius, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Myridius

Myridius, formerly known as RCG Global Services, is an AI-native engineering and transformation company helping enterprises modernize technology, accelerate innovation, and drive measurable business outcomes. Combining deep industry expertise with engineering, cloud, data, AI, and intelligent automation capabilities, Myridius helps organizations simplify transformation complexity and build scalable, future-ready digital foundations.

Through Evoq, its AI-powered transformation and orchestration framework, Myridius enables enterprises to connect data, workflows, automation, and AI into intelligent ecosystems that improve agility, accelerate delivery, and enhance business performance.

Myridius partners with organizations across insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, retail, travel, technology, and nonprofit sectors.

To learn more, visit https://www.myridius.com/