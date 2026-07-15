Anova and Nouveau Biosciences Announce Partnership to Deliver Clinical Trials of Kromastat for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Cutaneous and Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

LONDON & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anova Enterprises, Inc. (Anova), a technology enabled CRO dedicated to accelerating promising treatments, today announced its partnership with Nouveau Biosciences, Inc. to conduct cancer focused clinical trials for their lead asset Kromastat. Nouveau Biosciences is a biotechnology company pioneering novel targeted nanomedicines to improve cancer therapy.

By working with Anova, we are integrating our innovative nanomedicine platform into a proven clinical development engine—enabling us to move more rapidly, de-risk our programs, and bring transformative therapies to patients with greater urgency. Share

Nouveau Biosciences has developed a proprietary drug discovery technology coupled to a polymer-based nanochemistry capability that enhances drug targeting, tolerability and efficacy. The platform enables the creation of novel anticancer agents that are now emerging as first-in-class and best-in-disease.

Kromastat (formerly known as NBS-M001) is a novel polymeric nanoparticle (PNP) of a highly potent epigenetic drug. Based on preclinical studies Kromastat is among one of the most potent drugs developed for pancreatic cancer, challenging T-cell malignancies and aggressive leukemia. The First-in-Human study will be conducted at leading academic medical centers in Australia, with a goal to rapidly move the drug into Phase 2 studies in the U.S. where the company will pursue a 505(b)2 regulatory strategy.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of both organizations to address significant unmet medical needs across cancer and accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies to patients worldwide.

Under this partnership, Anova will leverage its AnovaOS® platform and comprehensive approach to accelerate clinical development of Kromastat. The partnership is poised to ensure the trial's successful execution and bring new hope to patients globally.

“Anova is proud to collaborate with Nouveau Biosciences on this novel targeted nanomedicine,” said Chris Beardmore, CEO of Anova. “We are proud to partner with Nouveau Biosciences to advance a highly differentiated nanomedicine pipeline with the potential to redefine treatment paradigms in oncology. By combining their cutting-edge science with Anova’s technology-enabled clinical delivery platform, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate development timelines, enhance execution certainty, and bring innovative therapies to patients with greater speed and precision.”

“Nouveau Biosciences is deeply committed to accelerating the advancement of our pipeline through smart, execution-focused partnerships,” said Owen A. O’Connor, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nouveau Biosciences. “By working with Anova, we are integrating our innovative nanomedicine platform into a proven clinical development engine—enabling us to move more rapidly, de-risk our programs, and bring transformative therapies to patients with greater urgency.”

To find out more contact info.us@anovaevidence.com.

About Nouveau Biosciences

Nouveau Biosciences is an innovative biotechnology company that deploys a proprietary platform technology that integrates the latest scientific advances in cancer biology, genomics, computational biology and nanomedicine to produce precision targeted drugs tailored for very specific types of cancer. Its polymer based nanoparticles are engineered to deliver both individual drugs and optimized combinations with enhanced precision, leading to improved tolerability and efficacy. The company’s lead program is clinic-ready, backed by strong intellectual property, and designed to address high-need oncology indications. The technology represents a quantum advance in the generation of highly precision targeted drugs, offering innumerable advances over technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.nouveaubiosciences.com

About Anova

Anova is technology enabled concierge research organization committed to accelerating clinical development of promising new therapies for biopharmaceutical companies and other sponsors utilizing the company’s proprietary technology platform (AnovaOS™). For more information, please visit www.anovaevidence.com.