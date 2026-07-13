Xfinity and Comcast Business High-Speed Internet Now Available to More Than 1,500 Homes and Businesses in Flagler Estates

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast announced a major milestone today in the company’s continued efforts to bring rural Floridians fast, reliable connectivity. Xfinity and Comcast Business services are now available to more than 1,500 homes and businesses in and around Flagler Estates in St. Johns County, including more than 1,100 previously unserved locations.

Families and entrepreneurs now have access to high-speed Internet from America’s smartest and most reliable converged network. Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives. Flagler Estates now joins the 65 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

“Infrastructure investments such as broadband expansion strengthens communities and supports economic resilience,” said Christine Valliere, Director of Economic Development and Intergovernmental Affairs for St. Johns County. “Expanding reliable Internet service into Flagler Estates will create opportunities for entrepreneurship, remote work, business growth, and increased workforce participation. These investments help establish a stronger foundation for long-term prosperity throughout St. Johns County.”

Residents can visit Xfinity.com and businesses should visit ComcastBusiness.com to see if services are available at their specific location. They can also visit the Xfinity store in St. Johns County located at 115 Jenkins St. Suite 101, St. Augustine, FL 32086 for assistance.

“This is an exciting milestone that reflects our continued investment in the Sunshine State,” said Kristeen Cominiello, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Florida Region. “Today, we’re proud to welcome Flagler Estates residents to Xfinity, where they can connect to the speed and reliability they need for work, school, and everyday life. We couldn’t be prouder to now serve the community.”

The broadband infrastructure project was made possible through a public-private partnership with the state of Florida’s Broadband Opportunity Program and was completed ahead of schedule. Comcast’s expansion in Flagler Estates is part of the company’s latest investment in Florida, which also includes expansions to Lake County, Leon County, and Nassau County.

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Flagler Estates

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Flagler Estates, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly.

With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simply and seamlessly. Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.

Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan. Xfinity TV : All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. Xfinity brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

Xfinity brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free. Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive – wherever business takes them.

What It Means for the Flagler Estates Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments into Northeast Florida nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.