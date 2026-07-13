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AM Best Introduces US Life Version of Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio Model Product

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has launched a new subscription for the Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) Model product, offering access to a capital model for life insurers.

“We are excited to expand the BCAR Model product line,” said Adriana Franco, vice president of product strategy at AM Best. “This new subscription option helps customers assess risk-adjusted capitalization levels under changing conditions for life insurance companies.

Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio Model – Life, US joins Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio Model – P/C, US as part of our recently launched online platform. We also offer Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio Model – Global, which is designed for the international market,” said Franco.

Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio depicts the quantitative relationship between an insurer's balance sheet and its operating risks. The BCAR Model products let you evaluate an insurer's capitalization and risk profile using a model consistent with the methodology used by AM Best analysts, capturing the combined impact of financial risks associated with adverse market conditions.

For more details, visit the product information page or contact Business Development at sales@ambest.com.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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