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AvionTEq Announces Authorized Distributorship with Lamar Technologies (Power Products)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AvionTEq, a global provider of aviation test equipment and tooling and maintenance support solutions including aircraft battery chargers, today announced it has been named an authorized distributor for Lamar Technologies, the manufacturer of various types of aviation battery maintenance equipment as well as analyzers, power supplies and other aviation electrical system products.

This new distributorship will enable AvionTEq to better assist customers in sourcing Lamar Technologies' reliable aircraft battery maintenance solutions.

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This new distributorship will enable AvionTEq to better assist customers in sourcing Lamar Technologies' reliable aircraft battery maintenance solutions including the CA-1550-CML, CA-1550-MIL, Alpha C-25 and other battery chargers, capacity testers, analyzers & power supplies as well as accessories and replacement parts. These products support commercial aviation, business aviation, general aviation MRO and military. Request a quote for the popular CA-1550-CML at AvionTEq now.

The partnership enables AvionTEq to live up to its commitment of offering customers globally complete lines of top-notch aviation maintenance equipment and avionics test equipment and aircraft ground support equipment from leading manufacturers with an easier procurement process. With full backing and global distribution providing customers responsive sales support, technical support, competitive pricing and worldwide delivery.

"Lamar Technologies has a gold standard reputation in aviation battery maintenance and electrical support solutions," said AvionTEq CEO Fred Bostani. "We are very proud to continue providing airlines and MROs safe and reliable functional solutions for aircraft maintenance operations with this addition, alongside Lamar Technologies, to an already deep product portfolio."

Lamar Technologies complements AvionTEq's extensive portfolio of air data test sets, NAV/COMM test Equipment, battery maintenance equipment, aircraft power supplies and special product support services. This distributorship fits right within AvionTEq's mission of helping aviation professionals reduce downtime, maximize maintenance and repair processes, and obtain world-class equipment from top manufacturers in the industry.

About AvionTEq

AvionTEq is a global provider of aviation, calibration services, repair services, rentals and avionics support solutions. AvionTEq sells new and refurbished aviation test equipment from top manufacturers around the globe, serving airlines, MRO facilities, OEMs as well as military organizations, government organizations, and general aviation operators.

Contacts

sales@avionteq.net
1-310-649-0400

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AvionTEq

Details
Headquarters: Van Nuys , CA, USA
CEO: Fred Bostani
Employees: 14
Organization: PRI
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#AviationIndustry
#AviationTestingEquipment
#AvionTEq
#avionteq
#lamartechnologies
#powerproducts

Contacts

sales@avionteq.net
1-310-649-0400

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