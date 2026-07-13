3Si and M.C. Dean Establish a Global Partnership to Expand Access of Intelligence-Led Platforms Worldwide

MALVERN, Pa. & TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Si, a trusted technology partner to public safety and private-sector organizations, today announced a global value-added reseller (VAR) relationship with M.C. Dean, a global systems integration and technology solutions leader. The relationship expands customer access to DirectToDispatch™, 3Si’s police dispatch-ready intelligence platform, along with Surveill™, mission-critical VMS capabilities, and purpose-built asset protection solutions across global markets.

“Together, we are positioned to help organizations strengthen operational resilience, improve situational awareness, and better protect people, assets, and critical infrastructure in an increasingly dynamic threat environment.” Matt Kushner, CEO at 3Si Share

Through this relationship, M.C. Dean will offer 3Si solutions as part of its broader portfolio of security, technology, and infrastructure services. Together, the companies will provide organizations with coordinated security solutions that combine 3Si’s proven technologies with M.C. Dean’s engineering, deployment, and lifecycle management expertise.

“M.C. Dean’s technical capabilities, operational experience, and leadership in complex environments make them a strong strategic partner for 3Si,” said Matt Kushner, Chief Executive Officer at 3Si. “Together, we are positioned to help organizations strengthen operational resilience, improve situational awareness, and better protect people, assets, and critical infrastructure in an increasingly dynamic threat environment.”

As a VAR partner, M.C. Dean will support customers seeking security solutions that will help deter theft, improve asset visibility, support recovery operations, and deliver dispatch-ready intelligence during verified incidents requiring law enforcement response.

“Enterprise scale customers today need scalable, reliable security solutions that are intelligent and improve operational decisioning,” said Eric Dean, Chief Technology Officer at M.C. Dean. “By combining 3Si’s technologies with M.C. Dean’s Vision AI and InfraLink® capabilities, we deliver an integrated security operations platform that enables our customers to triage alarms and focus on the highest priority security incidents.”

This relationship reflects 3Si’s continued investment in expanding its channel ecosystem and increasing access to its security solutions across commercial, government, infrastructure, and enterprise environments.

About 3Si Security Systems

3Si is a leading provider of innovative security solutions, dedicated to creating a safer, more secure world. We aim to integrate technology with real-world experience to deliver an intelligent platform that protects people, assets, and law enforcement, enabling informed, real-time decision-making. 3Si has relationships with over 10,400 law enforcement agencies that trust its ability to deliver crime intelligence directly to police dispatch for crime prioritization and response. Our integrated technology suite includes covert GPS Tracking, custom camera and video solutions, a modern video management technology, and our award-winning DirectToDispatch™. At 3Si, we know that from detection to dispatch, every second counts. Learn more at https://www.3sisecurity.com/.

About M. C. Dean

M.C. Dean is Building Intelligence®. We design, build, operate, and maintain cyber-physical solutions for the nation’s most recognizable mission critical facilities, secure environments, complex infrastructure, and global enterprises. The company’s capabilities include electrical power systems, electronic security, telecommunications, life safety, automation and controls, audio visual, and IT systems. M.C. Dean is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, and employs more than 9,000 professionals who engineer and deploy automated, secure, and resilient power and technology systems; and deliver the management platforms essential for long-term system sustainability.