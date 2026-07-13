FlexTrade Expands Portfolio Risk and Analytics Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership with Portx

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in multi-asset execution and order management systems, and Portx, an advanced portfolio construction and analytics provider, today announced the integration of Portx’s real-time portfolio construction, optimization, and risk analytics capabilities into FlexTrade’s integrated buy-side order and execution management system (OEMS), FlexONE.

The partnership comes as buy-side firms place greater emphasis on real-time risk management across increasingly complex portfolios, advanced hedging strategies, and supporting operating models. For hedge funds and institutional asset managers, particularly those running multi-strategy or multi-asset approaches, the ability to assess portfolio risk, review pro forma exposures, and act on those insights within the order and execution management workflow is becoming increasingly important.

FlexTrade's integration with Portx builds on FlexONE's existing real-time front-office risk analytics capabilities, including real-time risk recalculation, intraday factor exposure monitoring, and factor P&L decomposition, by adding advanced portfolio construction and optimization tools directly within the OEMS workflow. By leveraging FlexONE’s live positions, orders, executions, and full order-lifecycle data, alongside Portx’s new portfolio intelligence capabilities, portfolio managers and traders gain a real-time view of portfolio risk before and during execution. Further, from an overall risk management standpoint, the new integration supports a more proactive approach by bringing risk analytics closer to the front office to help optimize investment decision-making and improve overall control.

Enrico Grande, CEO and Founder at Portx, stated: “Discretionary portfolio managers need to turn increasingly complex quantitative data into clear, actionable investment decisions. Portx enables that process by delivering sophisticated analytics and purpose-built portfolio construction technology for fundamental investors. By integrating with FlexONE, we can bring the power of Portx directly into the FlexONE user interface and API suite. The outcome is an enhanced trading workflow that can help portfolio managers assess and control risk and exposures and make more informed decisions.”

Aaron Levine, Head of OEMS Product at FlexTrade, noted: “Our partnership with Portx expands and enhances the portfolio intelligence available within FlexONE, giving clients access to sophisticated portfolio construction tools and real-time risk insights directly within their OEMS. With FlexONE at the center of the full trading workflow, combined with Portx’s capabilities, we are delivering the mission-critical data and analytics that portfolio managers and traders need – at the exact point they need it - to better understand exposures, assess pro forma impact, and make more informed decisions.”

About FlexTrade Systems

FlexTrade Systems is a provider of customized multi-asset execution and order management trading solutions for buy- and sell-side financial institutions. Through deep client partnerships with some of the world's largest, most complex and demanding capital markets firms, we develop the flexible tools, technology and innovation that deliver our clients a competitive edge. Our globally distributed engineering teams focus on adaptable technology and open architecture to develop highly sophisticated trading solutions that can automate and scale with your business strategies.

About Portx

Portx provides advanced portfolio construction and risk analytics solutions for discretionary investment teams. Built for institutional portfolio managers, Portx's proprietary optimization and analytics technology gives users precise control over portfolio risk and exposures and enables them to translate investment conviction into actionable portfolio decisions through a UI or API-driven workflow. www.portx.co.uk