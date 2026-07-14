Visa Introduces AI Financial Assistant, Helping Banks Guide Customers from Insight to Action

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced AI Financial Assistant, a new value‑added service designed to help financial institutions evolve their apps for an AI‑driven era. The feature helps banks bring AI-powered financial insights to cardholders under their own brand, look and feel with no custom development required.

AI Financial Assistant brings conversational financial guidance into the banking apps consumers already trust for spending and saving. Share

More than 66% of surveyed Americans who have used generative AI are turning to AI for financial advice,1 yet consumers view banks as the most trusted institutions to safeguard personal data.2 In fact, 85% say they are willing to share even more data with their bank if there was a clear AI value proposition.3 AI Financial Assistant allows banks to extend that trust into natural, conversational experiences within secure banking environments.

“Consumers are already turning to AI for financial advice—but banks have the full financial picture, can act on it, and are among the most trusted institutions consumers rely on,” said Michele Herron, Senior Vice President and Head of North America Value-Added Services at Visa. “AI Financial Assistant brings those strengths together, combining personalized insights based on a consumer’s own data and pairing it with the ability to act, all right within their bank's app. By simply turning on this service, banks can strengthen relationships with their customers and transform from a passive ledger to a generative AI–enabled financial hub.”

Turning insights into action, inside the mobile banking app

As part of its initial rollout, AI Financial Assistant enables ways for cardholders to:

Stay on top of spending, automatically: Proactive monthly insights surface meaningful changes without setup or manual effort.

Proactive monthly insights surface meaningful changes without setup or manual effort. Ask and understand instantly: Responses to natural‑language questions are grounded in a cardholder’s own financial activity.

Responses to natural‑language questions are grounded in a cardholder’s own financial activity. Act in the moment: Lock a card or set alerts directly within the conversation. Future planned enhancements include the ability to connect spending insights and subscription management through Enhanced Subscription Manager.

A modern, unified digital banking experience

AI Financial Assistant is the latest feature of Visa Digital Issuer Solutions, delivering a single chat-based entry point inside the banking app. Financial institutions can connect their FAQs and documents via deep links to surface relevant banking product information, providing cardholders with answers to questions like “Are there any car loan benefits for existing customers?” or “Do you have high-yield savings accounts to help me save for a car?”

While financial institutions can deploy individual capabilities on their own through Visa’s Digital Enablement Software Development Kit (SDK), AI Financial Assistant acts as a central layer that connects existing and new features within the SDK as they come online.

Operating under Visa’s AI and data governance standards, AI Financial Assistant is informed by Visa’s global network of more than 300 billion annual transactions. It combines cardholder behavior, real-time data, and the financial institution’s own data to deliver highly personalized guidance with the security, compliance, and fraud protections banks require.

AI Financial Assistant will be available to U.S. financial institutions for pilot in August 2026, with a planned global rollout to follow.

To learn more, contact your Visa Account Executive and visit Visa Digital Issuer Solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is AI Financial Assistant?

Visa AI Financial Assistant is a value‑added service. It enables financial institutions to offer a conversational, in‑app experience for understanding spending, receiving personalized insights, and taking action, all inside their existing banking apps.

Who is AI Financial Assistant designed for?

AI Financial Assistant is designed for financial institutions looking to increase digital engagement by helping cardholders better understand their finances.

How do consumers benefit from AI Financial Assistant?

Within their issuer’s app, consumers can:

Receive proactive spending summaries

Ask natural‑language questions about their finances

Take guided actions, such as reviewing subscriptions or activating relevant offers

How does AI Financial Assistant fit into Digital Issuer Solutions?

AI Financial Assistant is part of Visa Digital Issuer Solutions, a platform of value‑added services designed to help financial institutions deliver modern, consumer‑focused digital experiences that evolve with customer expectations. By integrating with Visa’s Digital Enablement Software Development Kit (SDK), issuers can access a suite of capabilities through a single integration point including Enhanced Subscription Manager, In-App Provisioning, Digital Card Display and more.

Can issuers customize the experience?

Yes. If a bank chooses to white‑label AI Financial Assistant, cardholders experience the feature as part of their digital banking app. Banks can also configure enrollment, notifications, and supported actions to align with their products, services, and digital strategies.

What AI technology is behind AI Financial Assistant?

Visa’s AI Financial Assistant is powered by Visa’s Data & AI Platform (DAP), which provides secure access to multiple leading AI models. We evaluate models on an ongoing basis to ensure they meet our standards for security, accuracy, compliance, and performance.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

1 Credit Karma, “The Rise of Fin-AI: Why Americans Are Trusting Generative AI With Their Wallets.” September 2. 2025.

2 2025 Oliver Wyman Consumer Survey on AI and “Known Unknowns” report, “Is trust the banks’ hidden advantage?” January 2026.

3 2025 Oliver Wyman Consumer Survey on AI and “Known Unknowns” report, “Is trust the banks’ hidden advantage?” January 2026.