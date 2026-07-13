CareXM and OnePoint Patient Care Partner to Get Medications to Hospice Patients Faster After Hours

WEST JORDAN, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice providers face a predictable pressure point: medication needs that surface at night, on weekends, and during holidays, when the people who can act on them are hardest to reach. The gap between identifying a medication issue and resolving it creates avoidable burden on patients, families, and care teams.

“Partnering with OnePoint means that when our nurses identify a medication need, there’s a direct path to fulfillment rather than becoming extended delay events that put more burden on next-day case management.” Si Luo, CEO, CareXM Share

CareXM and OnePoint Patient Care today announced a partnership to close that gap. The integration connects CareXM's 24/7 RN-led triage platform with OnePoint's hospice-dedicated pharmacy and PBM infrastructure, linking the moment a medication need is identified to the systems and people who can fulfill it.

CareXM's triage platform operates with EMR-integrated patient context, historical call data, and provider-specific protocols. That clinical visibility surfaces recurring medication gaps, predictable symptom escalation, and breakdowns in care planning, giving hospice organizations the signal they need to act before issues compound. When a medication concern surfaces in triage, the partnership enables faster and more accurate coordination with pharmacy operations.

“When medication needs surface after hours, speed and clarity matter,” said Michael Porpora, President of OnePoint Patient Care. “This partnership strengthens how hospices can respond at the moment decisions need to be made, helping ensure that medication-related issues identified during triage translate into timely action for patients and families.”

The partnership also creates a foundation for deeper integration. CareXM and OnePoint are working toward capabilities that will enable triage nurses to initiate medication refills directly and track medications in transit to hospice patients, reducing the coordination steps between a clinical decision and its fulfillment.

“After-hours triage is where coordination breaks down most visibly,” said Si Luo, CEO of CareXM. “Partnering with OnePoint means that when our nurses identify a medication need, there’s a direct path to fulfillment rather than becoming extended delay events that put more burden on next-day case management.”

Hospice providers who use both platforms will benefit from tighter coordination between clinical assessment and pharmacy response during the hours when internal resources are thinnest. The partnership is designed to reduce the gap between decision and delivery for patients and for the care teams supporting them.

About CareXM

Supporting over 10% of all Medicare daily active episodes, CareXM is the #1 provider of nurse triage solutions for home health and hospice. CareXM's scale, clinical data, and AI-enabled technology help healthcare organizations deliver reliable, coordinated care — expanding clinician capacity, reducing coordination complexity, and building the operational leverage needed for growth. Learn more at carexm.com.

About OnePoint Patient Care

OnePoint Patient Care is a national provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services, offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries, and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 70,000 patients per day. Through its Concierge PBM, Next Day Valet mail order, and Direct Express local services, OnePoint serves more than 650 hospice programs and is available in all 50 states. For more information, visit oppc.com or call (866) 771-OPPC.