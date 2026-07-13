AmTrust Risk Solutions and Samsung Introduce Enhanced Samsung Care+ in Canada with New Flexible Monthly Protection Option

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmTrust Risk Solutions, a division of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., today announced the enhanced Samsung Care+ in Canada, in direct partnership with Samsung Electronics Canada. The enhanced program introduces a new flexible month-to-month subscription model designed to better support how customers use and rely on their mobile devices every day, alongside expanded coverage offerings that provide greater choice, convenience, and peace of mind.

As smartphones continue to serve as essential tools for communication, productivity, and everyday life, the newly revamped Samsung Care+ program puts a stronger emphasis on accessible, mobile-first protection. Customers can now choose a pay-as-you-go monthly option in addition to traditional upfront one- and two-year plans, making it easier to access device protection without long-term commitment while still benefiting from comprehensive coverage.1

Samsung Care+ is Samsung’s device protection program designed to protect eligible mobile electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops. The enhanced program is available at the time of device purchase or within 60 days of purchase (30 days for residents of Quebec), ensuring flexibility and accessibility for customers across Canada.

The program introduces enhanced protection features that reflect how customers use their devices in real-world environments. Coverage includes unlimited protection against accidental damage, mechanical breakdowns, and electrical breakdown from handling, helping to maintain devices that remain operational with minimal disruption.2 Customers enrolled in Samsung Care+ Premium benefit from expanded features, including loss or theft protection.3 Whether commuting, traveling, or managing day-to-day activities, customers can feel confident knowing their devices, and the important connections and content they hold, are protected.

The program also continues to deliver a convenient and high-quality service experience through Samsung’s authorized repair network, where certified technicians use genuine Samsung parts. With streamlined claims and multiple service options, including walk-in and mail-in repairs, customers can quickly get their devices back up and running.

The enhanced Samsung Care+ program offers a combination of flexibility, quality, and seamless integration. The introduction of a month-to-month subscription option provides greater control and choice for customers who prefer a more adaptable approach to protection. At the same time, Samsung-authorized repairs and genuine parts ensure trusted service quality, while the seamless integration across the Samsung ecosystem enables simple enrollment and an intuitive support experience from start to finish.

"Our continued partnership with Samsung reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, customer-focused protection solutions," said Jeff Fenster, Head of North American Specialty Risk. "With the enhanced Samsung Care+ in Canada, we are introducing greater flexibility through monthly subscription options and enhanced coverage features that meet the evolving needs of today’s connected consumers, while maintaining a best-in-class service experience."

Annamalai Muthu, Head of Product, Samsung Canada, added, "Today’s mobile devices play an essential role in how people stay connected, create, work, and capture life’s important moments. With the introduction of our flexible monthly Samsung Care+ plan, we’re making it easier for customers to access the protection and support they need, so they can use their devices with confidence every day."

The enhanced Samsung Care+ program is available as of June 15, 2026, to customers purchasing eligible Samsung devices across Canada. Customers may enroll at the time of device purchase or within 60 days of purchase (30 days for residents of Quebec). For more information, visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/.

1 Please see Samsung Care+ for full details and eligibility: https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/ 2 Coverage in NL, NS, NU, ON, PE, and YT is provided for “mechanical malfunction or defect or liquid resistance failure;” and in AB, BC, MB, NB, SK and QC, coverage is provided for “accidental damage, mechanical malfunction or electrical breakdown from handling.” 3 Coverage in NL, NS, NT, NU, ON, PE, and YT is provided for “SmartThings Find’s failure to locate”, and in AB, BC, MB, NB, SK and QC, coverage is provided for “loss or theft”. Expand

About AmTrust Risk Solutions

AmTrust Risk Solutions, a division of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., provides a full suite of protection products, warranty solutions, and risk management services tailored to meet the needs of businesses and their customers. With deep expertise and global capabilities, AmTrust partners with leading brands to deliver innovative programs that enhance customer experience and drive long-term value. Learn more at https://www.amtrustfinancial.com/risk-solutions.