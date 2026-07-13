Sensible Weather Collaborates with TCP Insurance Agency to Offer First-of-its-Kind Parametric Weather Protection for Creative Professionals and Production Crews

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industry, today announced a strategic relationship with TCP Insurance Agency, a premier provider of commercial entertainment and production insurance and member of Great American Insurance Group. The collaboration marks a major B2B expansion for Sensible Weather, bringing its proprietary, parametric weather protection to the entertainment and media industry to help protect film crews, photographers, and creative professionals from weather-related disruptions.

Outdoor shoots and location productions require significant upfront investment, with more than 100,000 outdoor shoots across the U.S. accounting for an estimated $50 billion in annual production spend. As market data indicates that over one million production days are susceptible to adverse weather each year, unpredictable conditions represent one of the most common, and costly, disruptors for creative SMBs. A single weather-delayed shoot day can result in massive unrecoverable expenses, including expiring location permits, sunk crew day rates, and extended equipment rentals. While traditional production insurance covers physical damage or general liability, it typically does not reimburse for schedule delays caused solely by standard weather conditions.

Through this new offering, creative professionals can easily add a Sensible Weather Guarantee to bridge this coverage gap. If unexpected weather occurs during their scheduled dates, the policyholder receives an automatic cash reimbursement. Unlike traditional insurance that requires extensive documentation, proof of loss, and a lengthy claims process, Sensible utilizes parametric technology to trigger proactive payouts. This gives production crews instant cash on hand to offset those weather-related costs and help keep their projects on track.

“Creative teams shouldn’t have to absorb the full financial impact when weather disrupts a shoot,” said Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Sensible Weather. “By collaborating with TCP Insurance Agency and Great American Insurance Group, we are bringing Sensible’s automated reimbursement model to an industry where timing, crews, equipment, and locations all carry real costs. Our parametric Weather Guarantees work hand-in-hand with traditional production insurance, helping ensure that when adverse weather impacts scheduled production days, crews are automatically reimbursed to help keep their productions on track.”

The new offering underscores Sensible Weather’s expanding footprint in the commercial insurance space, demonstrating how its parametric technology can be tailored to protect specialized industries like media and entertainment. By bundling weather protection with standard commercial policies, TCP Insurance Agency is assisting its clients in achieving peace of mind — protecting both their physical equipment and their operational timelines.

“By combining our suite of commercial entertainment insurance products with Sensible’s innovative Weather Guarantees, we’re giving filmmakers, photographers and production companies an additional layer of financial confidence so they can stay focused on bringing their creative vision to life,” said Rich Gunn, Sales Director at TCP Insurance Agency. “For more than 50 years, TCP Insurance has focused on protecting creative professionals with tailored insurance solutions built around the realities of production. Our new offering with Sensible Weather allows us to expand that protection with an innovative solution designed specifically for one of the industry’s most unpredictable risks. Together, we're helping filmmakers, photographers and production companies manage their productions with greater certainty and financial confidence.”

Sensible’s Weather Guarantees are now available as an add-on for creative professionals booking policies through TCP Insurance Agency. This new B2B offering marks the latest milestone following a breakout year for Sensible Weather, which has now sold over one million Weather Guarantees across 10,000 locations.

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather is the global leader in embedded weather protection. Through its flagship Weather Guarantee product, Sensible enables travel and hospitality brands and insurance partners to offer customizable weather protection that reimburses customers when qualifying weather occurs. Founded in 2019, Sensible has sold more than one million Weather Guarantees and is backed by leading organizations across hospitality, climate science, and technology, including the National Science Foundation, Infinity Ventures, Amex Ventures, and the PGA of America. The company was recently named to Fast Company’s 2025 Most Innovative Companies in Travel & Hospitality list and Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Bright Ideas in Travel list. Learn more at sensibleweather.com.

About TCP Insurance Agency

TCP Insurance Agency, a member of Great American Insurance Group, provides a wide range of specialized commercial entertainment insurance solutions to meet the unique demands of cinematographers, production companies, photographers, and other creative professionals. With decades of expertise in the media and entertainment industry, TCP offers comprehensive coverage options including general liability, inland marine equipment protection, and short-term production insurance, ensuring creative SMBs are protected across every stage of their projects. For more information, visit tcpinsurance.com.

CA license number 6008301.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the AM Best Company for over 115 years and is currently rated “A+” (Superior). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.