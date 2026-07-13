Avantus and Clean Power Alliance Sign Agreement to Deliver Clean, Reliable Energy to Southern California Communities

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avantus and Clean Power Alliance (CPA) announced a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Rexford 2 solar and storage project in Tulare County, California. The project will deliver a combined 200 megawatts (MWac) of solar generation and 200 MW/800 MWh of battery energy storage to the California grid, enough to power 84,000 Southern California homes with clean, reliable energy.

The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2027 and become operational in late 2028, with commercial operations under the PPA in May 2029. Avantus plans to own and operate Rexford 2, delivering clean energy to CPA under the agreement and advancing its strategy as an independent power producer (IPP).

“California's energy demand is growing, and we’re proud to develop and operate projects that deliver clean, reliable power,” said Valerie Barros, Executive Vice President of Origination and Energy Markets at Avantus. “Together with Clean Power Alliance, we will strengthen the grid, bring high-quality jobs and local revenue to Tulare County, and provide affordable renewable energy that helps California meet its clean energy goals.”

“Rexford 2 is a sound investment in California’s clean energy future,” said CPA Vice President of Power Supply Lindsay Descagnia. “This project provides a fixed long-term price, helping protect our customers from energy market volatility while delivering renewable energy and battery storage that can help meet demand when it matters most.”

Rexford 2 is expected to create more than 500 union jobs at peak construction, in addition to permanent local operations roles. The project is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in local tax revenue for Tulare County, supporting public services and infrastructure.

Fluence will provide its Smartstack™ battery energy storage solution for the project, utilizing domestically manufactured steel and components.

Avantus is committed to responsible development practices and community partnerships that deliver local benefits. Rexford 2 will be constructed on previously disturbed land, minimizing environmental impacts while creating a new economic opportunity for private landowners.

Avantus is advancing a development portfolio across its core markets of California, Nevada and Arizona comprising 13 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 44 GWh of storage. Under its growing IPP strategy, the company is on track to bring 5 GW of system capacity online by 2030, with 788 MW reaching commercial operation and 800 MW under construction by year end.

About Avantus

Avantus develops, owns and operates utility-scale clean energy projects across California and the Desert Southwest. Our development pipeline of solar with integrated storage will generate enough dispatchable power to serve more than 10 million Americans, day and night. Backed by strategic investment from KKR and EIG, and building on more than a decade of industry leadership, Avantus is growing its position as an independent power producer, delivering affordable, reliable clean energy solutions to meet America’s growing energy demand.

For more information, please visit www.avantus.com, and follow Avantus on LinkedIn.