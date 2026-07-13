Aspire Launches Food Services Employment Training Program for People With Disabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspire, a local nonprofit organization working with people with disabilities, has launched its first cohort of trainees for its Food Services Employment Training Program. The program is designed to address workforce gaps and turnover in the restaurant industry and partner with people with disabilities in their employment journey.

“Hiring people with disabilities isn't charity. It's smart business,” said Serena Alaily, CEO of Aspire. Share

Aspire’s Food Services Training Program is a 10-week program where trainees will learn the skills needed for front and back-of-house positions like servers, bussers, hosts, greeters, dishwashers, food runners, and prep cooks. Upon successful completion of the training, trainees will be matched with a two-month paid internship and provided with a transition coach to ensure their success.

Restaurant organizations who have signed on to be partners include Home Run Inn and The Buona Companies.

“Hiring people with disabilities isn't charity. It's smart business,” said Serena Alaily, CEO of Aspire. “This program connects local restaurants with some of the most reliable, motivated workers in the labor market, while opening career pathways for an often overlooked workforce. We’re building solutions that benefit both job seekers and the businesses that power our local economy.”

The food service industry faces one of the highest turnover rates of any sector, 79.6% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with the average employee staying just over a year. Yet people with disabilities, who face a 22.8 percent employment rate despite being ready and willing to work, bring an average job tenure of 9.5 years and a turnover rate below 5 percent. Aspire's Food Services Training Program is designed to close both gaps at once.

“We’re proud to partner with Aspire on a program that creates meaningful opportunities while strengthening our industry’s workforce,” said Dan Costello, CEO of Home Run Inn. “Our team supported the design of the training kitchen so trainees can learn in an environment that reflects the realities of a restaurant operation and prepares them for long-term success. This partnership is a natural extension of Home Run Inn’s commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported our family business for generations.”

Aspire’s training combines simulated work environments in their kitchen space at their Career Academy, as well as hands-on experience at various restaurant spaces. All trainee expenses for job coaching and the internship are completely covered by Aspire through a federally funded grant.

"At Buona, we have always believed that restaurants are built by people first,” said Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies. “Aspire Chicago’s Food Services Employment Training Program is creating real pathways into our industry while helping businesses connect with dedicated, capable team members. We are proud to be part of a program that not only supports people with disabilities in building meaningful careers, but also strengthens the hospitality workforce.”

As employers continue to seek dependable talent and people with disabilities continue to face barriers to employment, Aspire believes programs like this can help close the gap, creating lasting opportunities for workers while delivering meaningful business value to employers.

About Aspire

Aspire’s mission is to connect people with disabilities to ever-greater possibilities for learning, jobs, and safe places to call home. Aspire programs focus on life and career skills for adults with developmental disabilities. Offered throughout Chicagoland, surrounding suburbs, Southeast Wisconsin, and virtually, Aspire works with people with disabilities to connect them to community homes, enrichment activities, life skills coaching, and job support and training. Aspire’s shared purpose is to be an ally to people with disabilities, working together to pursue greater possibilities—and create better communities in the process. To learn more, visit www.aspirechicago.com