Wall of Entertainment Taps Chronicle Media to Power Audience Discovery and Growth for Its First U.S. Series

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--How do you find the exact viewers a new show is built for and turn them into a loyal, growing audience? That question is at the heart of a new multi-series partnership announced today between UK digital entertainment studio Wall of Entertainment and audience simulation platform Chronicle Media.

Wall of Entertainment & Chronicle Media enter multi-series deal. Chronicle’s frontier AI models for audience simulation to drive viewer acquisition and growth for game shows "Substitute Teacher" & "House Rules" on Wall of Entertainment's YouTube channel. Share

As discoverability and engagement become increasingly critical challenges across the multi-channel ecosystem, Wall of Entertainment and Chronicle today unveiled a multi-series partnership through which Chronicle’s frontier AI models for audience simulation will drive all aspects of viewer acquisition and organic channel growth for two new influencer-led game shows on Wall of Entertainment’s YouTube channel. The announcement was jointly made by Wall of Entertainment’s Co-Founders Joivan Wade and Percelle Ascott, and Chronicle Co-Founder and CEO Aaron Sisto.

Under the agreement, Chronicle’s AI platform will identify and scale organic audiences for Wall of Entertainment’s first U.S. series: the recently launched "Substitute Teacher," hosted by actor and content creator Charles Brockman III (18 million followers), and "House Rules," hosted by musician and creator Laro Benz (37.1 million followers), premiering July 16. Both series stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Through its audience simulation platform, Chronicle’s frontier models simulate tens of thousands of niche audience segments to identify the largest fanbase possible on YouTube. Through end-to-end campaign management and channel optimization, Chronicle autonomously expands reach with new audiences and grows organic traffic on YouTube and the broader social landscape, delivering durable audience engagement and fans that regularly tune in to new episodes.

"Reaching the right audience is everything in the creator economy and that's exactly where Chronicle goes to work," said Sisto. "Joivan, Percelle and their team have built one of the most consistent track records of premium YouTube content, combining undeniable talent with formats that genuinely resonate with younger viewers. Our platform helps them find those viewers, grow them and keep them coming back. As Wall of Entertainment expands into the U.S., we're thrilled to help them turn that momentum into measurable, organic audience growth."

“We’ve spent over a decade proving that premium formats built around creator talent can travel; 12 billion views across our catalogue has shown that,” said Wade and Ascott. “The challenge in the U.S. isn’t the content, it’s connecting it to the right audience at the right moment. Chronicle solves that problem. ‘Substitute Teacher’ and ‘House Rules’ are exactly the kind of shows that win when they find their audience and now they will.”

“Substitute Teacher” is a character-driven comedy game show that fuses sketch comedy, youth culture and competition all wrapped into one. Taking place in a high school classroom, the show pits contestants DangMattSmith (31.1 million followers), HeyTonyTV (4.8 million followers) Nia Ivy (1.5 million) and Lauren Ashley Beck (600K) against each other as they compete across escalating rounds of trivia and physical challenges, earning points towards being named class Valedictorian. The series is executive produced by Wade, Ascott, Jonny Paterson and Brockman, with all four episodes co-directed by Wade and Ascott.

Brockman has built one of the internet’s most successful independent comedy brands, amassing more than 18 million followers across all platforms and 3.8 billion views on YouTube alone. His viral comedy sketches, music parodies and pop-culture commentary have earned him a global audience, while recent projects, including an appearance on Keke Palmer’s hit series “The Burbs,” highlight his continued expansion into film and television.

“House Rules” features two couples pitted against each other to see who really runs their house as they compete across four high-stakes rounds built around the chaos of life at home. “House Rules” is executive produced by Wade, Ascott, Paterson and Benz. All four episodes are co-directed by Wade and Ascott.

Benz is an entertainer, recording artist and creator who has built one of social media’s most engaged communities. Through his storytelling, content and music, he has amassed more than 15.4 billion views and 37 million followers across platforms. Known for combining humor, authenticity and relatable perspectives on family life, personal growth and fatherhood, Benz has built a loyal audience that extends well beyond music. His content is rooted in personal storytelling and genuine connection, helping establish him as one of the most influential creator voices in digital media.

WOE joins a fast-growing roster of studio, network, consumer goods and creative partners on Chronicle’s platform, including, to name a few, the hit food and lifestyle YouTube programs “Chewed Up” and “Simply Symons” and fashion rewatch series “Why’d They Wear That?,” all produced by Simple Alien; and YouTube teen comedy “The Normal MFer,” from CC0 Studios and Academy Award-winning The Hive Studio.

ABOUT WALL OF ENTERTAINMENT

Wall of Entertainment (WOE), founded in the UK in 2011 by actors Joivan Wade (“Doom Patrol”/“Bel Air”) and Percelle Ascott (“The Innocents”/“Dr. Who”) is an award-winning entertainment production studio that builds original programming for YouTube, streaming and broadcast platforms with digital first creator talent. The company was awarded the 2025 Studio of the Year by the TellyCast Awards and 2024 Business of the Year from JP Morgan/Powerful Media. WOE was also the first UK based studio to build long-form, digital-first entertainment formats for brands, preceding the modern branded content studio model with the viral programs “The Pink Courtroom” and “Does The Shoe Fit” for Pretty Little Thing and Footasylum, respectively. Wade and Ascott are the creative engine behind every WOE production-creating and producing the studio’s entire catalog and directing across many of its flagship formats.

WOE’s portfolio of programming consisting of over 1,000 episodes of content, has surpassed 12B+ in total digital views, has 700M+ long form episode views across YouTube and 50+ original formats that are created and owned by the studio. They currently have over 5M followers across WOE owned channels. In late 2025, the company announced its expansion into the United States, appointing Jonny Paterson – formerly Vice President and Head of Development at Confluential Films and producer of the BIFA-nominated feature HALFWAY – to lead its U.S. operations. WOE’s partners include BBC, Channel 4, Sky, Netflix, Amazon and Tubi. They are represented in the US and UK by WME.

ABOUT CHRONICLE MEDIA

Chronicle Media automates audience growth and conversion for top global content creators, brands, studios and network partners. The company’s AI platform leverages frontier audience simulation models to discover the largest fanbase on social media and drives rapid growth through new viewer engagement, content optimization, channel management, conversion and ROAS monitoring. Founded in 2025 with backing from Patron, Point72 Ventures, Z Ventures, Sands Capital and other prominent investors, Chronicle is based in San Francisco, with offices in Los Angeles, New York and London. For more information, please visit https://www.chronicle.studio.