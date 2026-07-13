Voya Financial and SinglepointAI advance retirement plan onboarding through AI-enhanced technology and data connectivity

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced a new application programming interface (API) integration with SinglepointAI that brings next-generation, AI-enabled technology and seamless data connectivity to the retirement plan onboarding experience for third-party administrators (TPAs).

“TPAs using SinglepointAI will be able to leverage the API connection to digitally transfer plan provision data directly into Voya’s onboarding system, enabling a fast, connected and data-driven experience,” said Amy Vaillancourt, president, Retirement at Voya Financial. “This integration reflects our continued investment in modern, scalable platforms that simplify complex processes and accelerate how retirement plans are brought to the market. We anticipate further expanding our API integrations to continue modernizing how partners exchange information and bring retirement plans to market.”

The integration connects SinglepointAI with Voya’s digital onboarding platform, creating an even more connected and modern experience for TPAs. As part of Voya’s broader focus on advancing digital and AI-driven capabilities, the integration enables seamless, secure data connectivity between platforms — helping reduce manual processes, improve data accuracy, and deliver a more streamlined onboarding experience.

“Voya is focused on building modern, scalable technology that makes it easier for our partners to connect with us and deliver better experiences for their clients,” said Santhosh Keshavan, chief technology & operations officer, Voya Financial. “We take a disciplined, enterprise-wide approach to technology — embedding AI, data and automation into our platforms to drive smarter decision-making and operational efficiency.”

“This integration sets a new standard for how data moves across the retirement ecosystem,” said Tom Loch, CEO & Co-Founder, SinglepointAI. “By connecting SinglepointAI directly with Voya’s platform, we're enabling the data to move efficiently, accurately and securely between systems and delivering a more connected onboarding experience for TPAs — and better outcomes for plan sponsors. This is just the beginning.”

SinglepointAI is not affiliated with the Voya® family of companies.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading retirement, employee benefits and investment management company. Voya’s services and solutions help clear the path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life for individual, workplace and institutional clients, supporting more than 18 million customer relationships. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya fosters a culture that values customer centricity, integrity, accountability, agility and inclusivity. Together with customers and partners, Voya employees fight for everyone's opportunity for a better financial future. For more information visit voya.com and follow Voya Financial on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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