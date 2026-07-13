Hadron Energy Engages CORE IR to Lead Investor Relations Strategy and Execution in the Public Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hadron Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDRN), an advanced nuclear technology company developing the Halo Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR), announced today that it has engaged CORE IR, a leading investor relations and capital markets communications firm, to lead Hadron Energy’s shareholder engagement and investor communications strategy. The engagement comes as Hadron Energy continues executing on multiple fronts following its May 26 Nasdaq listing: advancing NRC licensing, securing strategic partnerships with industry leaders, recruiting top engineering talent, and positioning the Halo MMR toward commercial deployment.

The engagement with CORE IR follows Hadron Energy’s recent appointment of DLA Piper’s Government Affairs group as its strategic partner and reflects Hadron Energy’s commitment to building institutional-grade public company operations. With Hadron Energy executing towards its first-of-a-kind microreactor, this engagement will strengthen targeted investor relations and capital markets communications alongside DLA Piper's focus in government, military, and commercial partnerships. These designations are integral and essential to the business strategy, supporting Hadron Energy’s ability to grow capital-efficient partnerships, attract institutional investors, and maintain momentum with a diverse set of stakeholders.

About CORE IR

CORE IR is a premier investor relations and capital markets advisory firm serving small to mid-sized public and pre-public companies. Founded in 2009, the firm has assembled a team of 20 professionals with more than 350 years of combined experience across buy-side, sell-side, investment banking, investor relations consulting, and strategic communications. CORE IR specializes in market awareness programs, shareholder communications, media relations, capital markets positioning, and strategic advisory for companies across cleantech, energy, healthcare, technology, and other growth sectors.

The firm recently expanded its advisory capabilities in 2026, adding sector experts and deepening its practice across client industries. CORE IR’s approach combines data-driven capital markets strategy with authentic, narrative-driven communications, helping emerging public companies build credibility and clarity with investors, analysts, and key stakeholders.

Strategic Engagement Scope

CORE IR will provide Hadron Energy with comprehensive investor relations and capital markets communications services, including shareholder communications and engagement strategy; media relations and press support; capital markets positioning and messaging; investor targeting and outreach; and strategic advisory on company narrative and market positioning.

“For a public company building a first-of-a-kind MMR reactor, investor confidence and technical credibility are critical,” said Sam Gibson, Hadron Energy Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “CORE IR understands that dynamic. With DLA Piper managing our federal strategic engagements and CORE IR managing our capital markets narrative, we’re building the institutional infrastructure to execute at scale, and continue to fund the company appropriately to enable our commercialization plans. Today we have also released an illustrative video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67kXUfQX61Q that provides a clear presentation of Hadron Energy’s vision and mission.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for Hadron Energy as the breadth of our team’s experience and capabilities will serve Hadron Energy’s Investor Relations and communications goals utilizing tailored strategies toward driving market awareness, expanding outreach, and engaging with the investment communities. We look forward to a strong strategic partnership that facilitates improved communications and supports shareholder value creation,” added Scott Gordon, CORE IR President.

About Hadron Energy, Inc.

Hadron Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDRN) is an advanced nuclear technology company focused on developing the Halo Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR), a 10 megawatt-electric factory-manufactured, transportable light-water reactor. Engineered to deliver continuous, emission-free baseload power and heat with a multi-year refueling cycle, Hadron aims to meet growing demand for clean, scalable, and rapidly deployable energy. As an integrated designer, manufacturer, and owner-operator, Hadron Energy is dedicated to powering data centers, industrial and heavy-manufacturing facilities, remote communities, and grid stabilization. For more information, visit www.hadronenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Hadron Energy’s development, licensing, and commercialization of the Halo MMR, as well as investor relations, government affairs and federal policy and funding strategy efforts in support thereof. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Hadron Energy in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Hadron Energy’s control, that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Hadron Energy undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.