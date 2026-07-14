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Samsung Becomes a Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode Pool Licensee and Licensor

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Electronics has signed up as a licensee of the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool and has also become a licensor under the programme.

The decision by the South Korean company - a global R&D powerhouse and among the world’s top smartphone vendors, as well as a leader in many other electronic product categories - not only confirms the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool as a recognised solution provider for parties seeking to derisk Wi-Fi implementation but also considerably expands the scope of the programme’s patent offering.

Since it was publicly launched in January 2026, ASUS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft and Sony Group Corporation have become licensees of the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool. There are also five licensor/licensee companies: Huawei, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung Electronics and ZTE. The other licensors are KPN, Mitsubishi Electric, Orange, Aegis 11 SA, SK Telecom and Wilus.

The agreement announced today ends litigation in the Eastern District of Texas between Samsung Electronics and Wilus.

The Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool covers both Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 standard essential patents and offers an efficient way to access essential Wi-Fi rights for years to come. It is the successor to the Sisvel Wi-Fi 6 patent pool. Over a three-year period under that programme, agreements were closed with 40 companies, including Acer, Netgear, Cisco and HP.

“Having Samsung Electronics join as a licensor and licensee is a major milestone for the Sisvel Wi-Fi Multimode pool,” says Nick Webb, Sisvel’s Executive Head of Licensing. “Once again, the pool solution has shown itself to be an effective way to prevent and solve Wi-Fi-related patent disputes. More than that, though, it is now an even more attractive licensing option for Wi-Fi innovators.”

“It is exciting to have Samsung Electronics join the pool as both a licensee and licensor,” says Sisvel Chief IP Officer Heath Hoglund. “Because of Samsung’s size and reach, this represents a significant validation of the programme in multiple product categories. Sisvel Wi-Fi MM is providing ever-greater licensing clarity to implementers across all verticals and the most efficient licensing choice for patent owners in the space.”

About Sisvel

Sisvel is driven by a belief in the importance of collaboration, ingenuity and efficiency to bridge the needs of patent owners and those who wish to access their technologies. In a complex and constantly evolving marketplace, our guiding principle is to create a level playing field through the development and implementation of flexible, accessible, commercialisation solutions.

Sisvel | We Power Innovation

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Giulia Dini
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giulia.dini@sisvel.com

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Contacts

Media

Giulia Dini
Executive Head of Brand
Tel: +34 93 131 5570
giulia.dini@sisvel.com

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