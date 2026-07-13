Pacific Life Launches as Presenting Partner of the US Sailing Team

BRISTOL, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Pacific Life and US Sailing announced a landmark partnership with Pacific Life being named the Presenting Partner of the US Sailing Team through 2028.

The partnership marks one of the most significant sponsorship positions in the future of American sailing and will provide vital support for US Sailing Team athletes as they compete on the world stage. Through the collaboration, Pacific Life will be prominent in supporting all integrations including, athletes and team and gear branding, digital and social media platforms, global competitions, Southern California hospitality events, activations at yacht clubs nationwide, and athlete storytelling initiatives.

"Pacific Life's commitment to excellence, long-term planning, and helping people achieve their financial goals aligns closely with the values that drive our athletes and our organization," said Charlie Enright, Chief Executive Officer of US Sailing. "As we build toward 2028 and continue investing in the future of American sailing, Pacific Life's support will help provide meaningful opportunities for our athletes while strengthening our connection with sailors, yacht clubs, and supporters across the country."

The timing of the launch is especially meaningful as the global competitive sailing community gathers in Southern California, creating a timely opportunity for Pacific Life to prominently support the US Sailing Team and celebrate the sport’s momentum leading into 2028.

“We are proud to partner with US Sailing and the US Sailing Team,” said Darryl Button, president and CEO of Pacific Life. “Success in sailing isn't defined by a single race; it is earned through years of dedication, discipline, and preparation. We see a strong connection between that journey and how Pacific Life serves its customers. We are honored to support our exceptional U.S. sailors, windsurfers, and kiteboarders as they represent the US Sailing Team on the world stage.”

The partnership will also create new opportunities for Pacific Life and US Sailing to engage sailing enthusiasts through educational programming, yacht club activations, and community events throughout the country.

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for sailing, provides leadership, integrity, and advancement for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and race officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore rating certificates, and provides administration and oversight of competitive sailing across the country, including National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org.

About Pacific Life

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for nearly 160 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 250 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial- strength ratings, www.PacificLife.com.