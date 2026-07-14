ChargePoint and Onvo Expand Highway Fast Charging Across the Northeastern U.S.

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and Onvo, a locally owned travel plaza brand headquartered in Scranton, PA, today announced a commitment to deploy ultra-fast EV charging stations at travel plazas along major highways across the northeastern United States.

The initial planned rollout includes twelve Onvo locations in Pennsylvania and New York, each featuring ChargePoint Express Plus fast charging stations designed to deliver reliable, high-speed charging for drivers on the go. Strategically located near major highways, the Onvo sites are designed to serve drivers during longer trips, helping address gaps in available fast charging infrastructure. The fast-charging stations are planned to be located at amenities such as food, retail, and other conveniences to enhance the driver’s experience.

“ChargePoint’s collaboration with Onvo highlights our commitment to ultra-fast charging infrastructure at locations that offer driver amenities,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “By enabling fast, reliable charging at highway rest stops, we are making long-distance EV travel seamless and accessible.”

“Partnering with ChargePoint allows us to best serve all drivers needing to charge their vehicles along our nation’s highways,” said Harman Aulakh, Vice President, Marketing at Onvo. “As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles, we are proud to offer convenient, high-performance charging at Onvo locations across our footprint.”

ChargePoint Express Plus enables simultaneous vehicle charging from a single system, is engineered to deliver sustained high-power output and allows drivers to charge efficiently as a result. Each station is designed to support any EV on the road today.

ChargePoint and the ChargePoint logo are trademarks of ChargePoint, Inc. in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other trademarks, trade names, or service marks used or mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to, among other things, the anticipated deployment of ultra-fast EV charging stations at Onvo travel plazas along major highways across the northeastern United States, the expected benefits of ChargePoint's collaboration with Onvo in addressing gaps in available fast charging infrastructure, and ChargePoint's ability to make long-distance EV travel more seamless and accessible through reliable, high-speed charging at highway locations. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding ChargePoint's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "proposed," "will" and "would" or similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks associated with ChargePoint's ability to successfully deploy and maintain charging stations at Onvo travel plaza locations, the demand for and utilization of highway fast charging infrastructure at the planned sites, the performance and reliability of ChargePoint Express Plus charging stations in high-traffic highway environments, and ChargePoint's ability to expand its fast charging network and maintain its competitive position as a provider of EV charging solutions. Additional risks and uncertainties are included in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in ChargePoint's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on June 8, 2026, which is available on ChargePoint's website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements made herein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and ChargePoint assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.37 million public and private charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 21 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

About Onvo

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Onvo operates 42 travel plazas and convenience store locations across Pennsylvania and upstate New York. With a deep-rooted commitment to hospitality and innovation, Onvo provides guests with high-quality fuel, access to EV charging, freshly prepared proprietary food offerings, and everyday essentials—delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences at every stop. Through its popular Onvo Rewards program, guests earn Hoots on purchases, enhancing value with each visit. Onvo continues to redefine convenience daily focusing on community engagement and guest satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.tryonvo.com.

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