International Gaming Leader BOYLE Sports Chooses Jumio to Simplify Player Onboarding Across the UK and Ireland

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence, has partnered with BOYLE Sports, Ireland’s largest independently owned bookmaker, to deliver a faster, safer, and more seamless onboarding experience for players across the UK and Ireland.

BOYLE Sports is using Jumio’s Identity Verification and Doc Proof solutions to automatically and rapidly verify new players’ identities during onboarding. Jumio’s AI-powered checks enable BOYLE Sports to verify customers’ identities while supporting a smoother, more efficient onboarding journey, helping the company manage compliance requirements, and maintaining the high levels of customer trust and assurance needed in online gaming.

Ireland recently overhauled its gaming framework with the passing of the Gambling Regulation Act 2024, which placed additional requirements on operators to balance customer experience, fraud prevention and regulatory readiness. Jumio helps BOYLE Sports and other operators to comply with new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland (GRAI) mandates, by streamlining player verification workflows and providing robust, automated AML screening.

“BOYLE Sports is committed to putting customers first, and that starts with making onboarding as simple, secure and reliable as possible,” said Gareth Mok, director of operational compliance at BOYLE Sports. “Jumio gives us a more advanced identity verification experience, with AI-powered checks that help us protect our customers and our business. We have already seen higher automatic verification rates, which not only improves the customer onboarding experience, but also reduces our operating costs by minimising the need for manual checks.”

“Gaming operators are being asked to move faster, protect players better and meet new GRAI compliance expectations all at once,” said Mike Nawrocki, chief revenue officer at Jumio. “We know that a strong onboarding experience is not just about speed – it’s about building trust from the first interaction. We are proud to support BOYLE Sports as it continues to raise the bar for safe, customer-first gaming across the UK and Ireland.”

To learn more about Jumio’s gaming solutions, visit https://www.jumio.com/industries/gaming/.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organisations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About BOYLE Sports

BOYLE Sports is an international sports betting and gaming company, with an extensive online business and retail portfolio.

Founded by John Boyle in 1982, the Irish family-owned firm has grown to become Ireland’s largest independently owned bookmaker and is about to open its 400th shop across Ireland and the UK.

Its Head Office is located on the outskirts of Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland, and the company currently employs over 2,700 employees across Ireland, the UK and Gibraltar.