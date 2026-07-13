-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES7 (RCKT 2026-CES7)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 20 classes of mortgage-backed notes from RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES7 (RCKT 2026-CES7).

RCKT Mortgage Trust 2026-CES7 (RCKT 2026-CES7) is a $549.9 million RMBS transaction, as of the cut-off date, sponsored by Woodward Capital Management LLC, a wholly owned affiliate of Rocket Mortgage, LLC, and Loan Funding Structure LLC, and consists entirely of newly originated closed-end second lien mortgages (CES; 100.0%). The underlying pool is less than one month seasoned on average and comprises 5,920 loans originated solely by Rocket Mortgage, LLC (Rocket). The collateral is characterized entirely by fully amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) with 10-year (3.9%), 15-year (4.4%), 20-year (62.5%), and 30-year (29.2%) terms.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015961

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jeremy Kugelman, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1228
jeremy.kugelman@kbra.com

Sabrina Vuong, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-3324
sabrina.vuong@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Jeremy Kugelman, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1228
jeremy.kugelman@kbra.com

Sabrina Vuong, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-3324
sabrina.vuong@kbra.com

Patrick Gervais, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2426
patrick.gervais@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Ratings to City of Austin, TX Senior Lien Special Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026A (Convention Center Project) (AA-) and Junior Lien Special Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026B (Convention Center Project) (A+)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term rating of AA- to the City of Austin, TX Senior Lien Special Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026A (Convention Center Project) and A+ to the City's Junior Lien Special Tax Revenue Bonds, Series 2026B (Convention Center Project). The rating Outlook is Stable. Key Credit Considerations The ratings were assigned because of the following key credit considerations: Credit Positives Rapidly growing Austin area economy provides strong basis for growth in pl...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2026-5 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2026-5

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 13 classes of notes issued by Pagaya AI Debt Grantor Trust 2026-5 and Pagaya AI Debt Trust 2026-5, collectively “PAID 2026-5,” an unsecured consumer loan ABS transaction. PAID 2026-5 has initial hard credit enhancement levels ranging from 85.90% for the Class A-1 Notes to 3.44% for the Class F-2 Notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination, except for the Class F-2 Notes, cash reserve accounts funde...

KBRA Releases Research – 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act Becomes Law: SFR Implications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases research analyzing the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which became federal law on July 11. The act, which is intended to address the nation’s housing shortage and affordability, is expected to have a variety of impacts on the housing sector, including institutional single-family rentals (SFR). Earlier this year, KBRA discussed the potential implications of a prior version of the bill (see Institutional SFR Ownership Limits Could Slow Sector Growth). W...
Back to Newsroom