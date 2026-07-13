SIXT Partners with American Airlines to Bring Premium Mobility and Rewards to AAdvantage Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE – a global leader in premium mobility services – is proud to announce a new partnership with American Airlines. As part of the collaboration, SIXT is now a featured rental car partner of the AAdvantage® program, allowing AAdvantage® members to earn 2 miles for every dollar spent on time and mileage (excluding taxes and fees) on SIXT rentals worldwide. This offering complements SIXT’s existing partnerships across the aviation and airline ecosystem.

SIXT is also featured in the AAdvantage® section on aa.com, making it easy for members to explore rental options as part of their travel planning. Members looking to redeem miles for rentals can do so through the AAdvantage Cars® platform.

As part of the collaboration, SIXT is now a strategic mobility partner of the AAdvantage® program. AAdvantage® members can book through SIXT.com or the SIXT app and enter their AAdvantage® number during booking to earn miles on SIXT rentals worldwide. This allows members to enjoy SIXT’s premium fleet and service while choosing to earn AAdvantage® miles. Members looking to redeem miles for rentals can do so through AAdvantage Cars™. This partnership expands mobility options for AAdvantage® members while reflecting growing demand for seamless, high-quality mobility solutions that extend beyond the flight.

Regine Sixt, Senior Executive President International Marketing, Sixt SE: "Our partnership with American Airlines marks an important step within the SIXT global presence. By presenting our premium mobility solutions together with our experience to AAdvantage® members worldwide, we are creating new opportunities to enhance the travel journey while continuing to strengthen SIXT’s role as a trusted partner for leading airlines."

SIXT's partnership with American Airlines builds on a series of recent strategic collaborations that are strengthening its position as a leader in the aviation and airline ecosystem. These initiatives underscore SIXT's comprehensive approach to serving premium-focused travelers across all segments of air travel, from commercial flights to private aviation, establishing the company as the preferred mobility provider for business and leisure customers who expect seamless service and a fully integrated travel experience.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "AAdvantage members are some of the most engaged travelers in the world, and they value experiences that enhance their journeys and make them more rewarding. Our partnership with American Airlines puts SIXT’s premium mobility at their fingertips while giving them even more opportunities to earn meaningful rewards every time they rent."

SIXT’s focus on innovation and service excellence has earned multiple industry accolades, including being named “Best Car Rental & Mobility Innovation” company at the 2025 Frequent Traveler Awards, “#1 Rental Car Company” in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and one of Travel + Leisure Readers’ Five Favorite Car Rental Companies for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025).

Since SIXT entered the U.S. in 2011, the country has become SIXT’s most important growth market. Today, the company employs more than 2,000 team members and continues to expand strategically across major airports and metropolitan areas. In addition, SIXT’s expansion into Canada in 2022 has opened another billion-dollar market and created further opportunities for cross-border travel synergies.

We’re proud of our performance in the J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study. Learn more: J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ car subscription the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. With the global rewards program SIXT ONE, the company is also strengthening customer retention across its core markets and offering members a fully digitally integrated experience with attractive benefits when renting vehicles. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations – through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. According to preliminary calculations, the Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 400.5 million in 2025 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.28 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit https://about.sixt.com/en/.