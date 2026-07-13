Massive Bio Announces Partnership with Sequence Me Now to Help Cancer Patients Access Clinical Trials

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massive Bio, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence to help cancer patients identify clinical trials for which they may be eligible, today announced a new partnership with Sequence Me Now (SMN), a nonprofit patient advocacy organization dedicated to helping cancer patients access genomic sequencing and personalized medicine.

Through the partnership, Massive Bio is featured on the "Find a Trial" page of Sequence Me Now's website, the fourth step of the nonprofit's Sequence Code, a five-step patient playbook founded by Bryce Olson, a cancer patient who used his own genomic sequencing results to outlast an initial 21-month prognosis by nine years. Massive Bio, in turn, has built a dedicated landing page for Sequence Me Now patients, where they can complete an intake form to explore what clinical trials may be available to them based on their diagnosis and biomarker profile.

Sequence Me Now's mission, “Power to the Patient,” is to further the personalized medicine movement Bryce Olson started by giving patients the tools and vocabulary to demand biomarker testing, decode their results, and pursue the treatments and trials that match their profile. Massive Bio's clinical-trial matching technology is a natural next step for patients who complete SMN's Sequence Code and are ready to find a matching trial.

“As a practicing oncologist, I have seen how often patients get their genomic sequencing results back and are not sure what to do next,” said Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical AI Officer of Massive Bio. “Sequence Me Now gives patients the courage to demand that testing in the first place. Once they have their results, our platform helps translate that data into real clinical trial options, matched to their specific biomarkers.”

"The Sequence Code is not just Bryce's story. It is a curated roadmap for every patient who refuses to accept that they have run out of options," said Hans George, Chair of the Board of Directors for Sequence Me Now. "Our mission is to ensure every patient has the knowledge, tools, and confidence to advocate for the care they deserve."

Sequence Me Now has spent years giving patients the tools and the vocabulary to ask the right questions about their own care,” said Toygun Rauf Onaran, SVP, U.S. Provider Engagement and Partnerships at Massive Bio. “We are proud to partner with them and to give their patients a clear next step toward finding a clinical trial that may be right for them.”

About Massive Bio

Massive Bio, co-founded by Selin Kurnaz, Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, and Çağatay Çulcuoğlu, transforms the pharmaceutical value chain with AI-driven solutions. As an AI-enabled real-world data company, Massive Bio streamlines patient journeys, improves access to cutting-edge treatments, and optimizes clinical trial operations across 17 countries. A recipient of the DiMe Seal, the Digital Medicine Society's independent quality certification covering clinical evidence, privacy, security, and usability, Massive Bio is listed in the CMS Medicare App Library, connecting its platform to more than 68 million Medicare beneficiaries. A founding member of the CancerX public-private partnership and participant in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, the company continues to lead the way in ethical AI and data-driven innovation.

For more information, visit www.massivebio.com.

About Sequence Me Now

Sequence Me Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2018 in Portland, Oregon, dedicated to fighting cancer differently, with data. Its mission, Power to the Patient, furthers the personalized medicine movement started by founder Bryce Olson by providing a hub of curated self-advocacy tools and resources, for patients, by patients. Its vision, Personalized Medicine for All, is to bring personalized medicine to every patient, including in community hospitals and rural areas, and make cancer survivable. Its flagship program, the Sequence Code, is a free, five-step patient playbook, the same steps Bryce Olson walked when standard treatment failed, a path that outlasted his initial 21-month prognosis by nine years.

Learn more at sequencemenow.org.