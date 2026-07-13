Best's Review Looks at Leading Insurance Companies and Their Executives

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the July issue, Best’s Review examines top insurers and the people who lead them. This includes a look at the Top 20 Global Insurance Brokers ranked by total 2025 revenue.

Consistency was the theme in this year’s list as the top company retained its title for the 16th consecutive year. Another insurer’s recent acquisition vaulted it up two spots, from seventh to fifth. Read more in “Top Global Insurance Brokers – 2026 Edition.”

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access it here.

For Best’s Review advertising opportunities and a complete media kit, visit AM Best Advertising Services.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.