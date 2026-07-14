-

INVIDI Technologies Collaborates with Google to Integrate Google Ad Manager for Unlocking Addressable Advertising for Tens of Millions of Unconnected Set-Top Boxes Globally

Collaboration with Google to deploy DV360 enabling Google Ad Manager Programmatic Guaranteed ads to previously non-targetable households, helping to transform the global linear TV landscape.

PRINCETON, N.J. & CHENNAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INVIDI Technologies, the global leader in addressable advertising, today announced a collaboration with Google to deliver addressable advertising on unconnected set-top boxes (STBs) globally. This enhancement allows brands to execute Programmatic Guaranteed ad campaigns reaching households that were previously impossible to target digitally.

INVIDIs game-changing collaboration with Google delivers addressable advertising on UNCONNECTED STBs globally. Brands can now execute Programmatic Guaranteed ad campaigns reaching households that were previously impossible to target digitally.

Share

In India alone, millions of homes rely on unconnected STBs, representing a massive audience that has been inaccessible to programmatic buyers. Through this collaboration INVIDI is helping to bridge the gap between linear television and digital precision, enabling broadcasters and advertisers to unlock the full potential of their inventory. Google Ad Manager's focus on bringing broadcast quality monetization to all screens globally, and flexibly integrating with ecosystem partners like INVIDI allows publishers to now extend their high value digital native campaigns to Unconnected STBs, reaching viewers on every screen.

"This is a game-changing advancement for the media market in India and internationally," said Prasad Sanagavarapu, Chief Operating Officer at INVIDI. "Our team in India identified a significant customer need and collaborated with Google to develop this solution and bring it to market. We have effectively achieved for unconnected environments what took years to build on digital platforms. Broadcasters who understand the immense value of addressability can now finally reach viewers regardless of connectivity limitations."

This new collaboration between INVIDI and Google extends the ability of agencies to deliver ads programmatically to unconnected devices in India and across the globe, as well.

The new functionality available through this initiative, will deliver immense revenue benefits for the entire advertising ecosystem.

About INVIDI Technologies
INVIDI Technologies is the pioneer in addressable advertising technology, delivering materially increased revenues for content owners from existing advertising inventory. Partnering with broadcasters and operators, INVIDI’s Emmy® Award winning technology deployments enhances advertising effectiveness, reduces waste, and increases the value of media inventory while protecting viewer privacy. invidi.com

Contacts

Media Contact:
Shahid Butt
sbutt@invidi.com

Industry:

INVIDI Technologies

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Shahid Butt
sbutt@invidi.com

More News From INVIDI Technologies

Enghouse Networks and INVIDI Technologies Partner to Expand Addressable TV Advertising Across IP Video Environments

MARKHAM, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enghouse Networks, a global provider of telecommunications and media solutions, and INVIDI Technologies, a pioneer in addressable TV advertising, today announced a new integration that expands advanced advertising capabilities across IP video environments. The combined solution enables operators, broadcasters, and publishers to deliver targeted advertising across multiple media types - unlocking monetization opportunities in IP video inventory. As TV monetizat...

Mirakulo and INVIDI Technologies Announce Strategic Global Partnership to Advance Addressable Advertising Across Broadcast Platforms

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirakulo, a leader in next-generation digital TV software, and INVIDI Technologies, a global pioneer in targeted, addressable advertising solutions, today announced a strategic cooperation to deliver joint advertising solutions across multiple markets, focusing initially on the Americas, Japan and Southeast Asia. This collaboration unites two complementary technologies that enhance the future of TV advertising by bridging broadcast dist...

INVIDI Technologies Unveils Game-Changing Solution to Slash Live TV Ad Delivery Costs

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INVIDI Technologies, the pioneer in addressable advertising technology, today announced a breakthrough solution that drastically reduces the cost of delivering targeted ads on Internet-delivered live television. The new product, INVIDI Fuse™, uses innovative client-side manifest manipulation (CSMM) to eliminate the prohibitive server costs associated with large-scale live events. While current industry standards like server-side ad insertion (SSAI) see costs sk...
Back to Newsroom