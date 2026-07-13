Global Contact Center Uses UKG Workforce Operating Platform to Improve Engagement, Retention, and Performance

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, the AI-first Workforce Operating Platform for HR, payroll, and workforce management, today announced that Afni, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company specializing in customer experience and contact center services, uses the UKG® Workforce Operating Platform to give leaders the real-time visibility and execution capabilities to strengthen frontline performance, improve the employee experience, and address workforce risks — like retention — before they affect the business.

With more than 10,000 employees across the U.S., the Philippines, and Mexico, Afni relies on the UKG Pro® suite to run its workforce using a single global platform. A UKG customer since 2012, Afni leverages workforce intelligence from across the UKG Pro suite to help leaders uncover patterns, identify emerging risks, and take proactive measures through guided recommendations that align workforce decisions with performance goals.

“UKG gives us a single source of global workforce intelligence by unifying workforce data, employee feedback, and business insights,” said Carl Enchelmayer, Director of Human Resources and U.S. Facilities at Afni. “The real-time workforce intelligence tools from UKG help us better understand our employees, improve engagement, and focus on retention, which is the key challenge in our industry. It’s easy for our business intelligence team to combine enterprise data with UKG data to understand operational performance, retention drivers, and engagement by department, division, or even at the project level.”

As part of its global retention strategy, Afni uses UKG Pro Employee Voice™ to gather employee feedback through onboarding surveys, engagement surveys, training feedback, and pulse checks. By continuously listening to its people and combining feedback with workforce and performance data, leaders gain a clearer understanding of employee needs so they can make decisions about where to focus support and resources across regions while preserving local cultures.

“UKG’s insights show how dependent our frontline employee experience is on the relationship with his or her supervisor,” said Enchelmayer. “By combining workforce data and employee feedback, we can proactively provide additional training and support to frontline supervisors, which ultimately leads to stronger engagement and higher retention from employees. Happier employees also provide a better interaction for customers.”

A stable and reliable workforce platform is vital for both the employee experience and HR’s goals. UKG’s accurate, on-time pay is a top priority for employees, and HR and operations leaders are freed from managing day-to-day processes so they can spend time developing leaders, supporting employees, and advancing strategic workforce initiatives for its mix of in-office, hybrid, and remote employees.

“We haven’t missed a payroll since going live with UKG nearly 15 years ago,” said Enchelmayer. “With UKG running reliably in the background, we can focus on expanding how we use the platform and continue innovating around the employee experience to support our frontline employees.”

“CHROs are being asked to solve increasingly complex workforce challenges, but they can only act on what they can see,” said Bob DelPonte, Chief Customer Experience Officer at UKG. “Afni gives leaders a deeper understanding of what’s happening on the ground by turning workforce data, employee feedback, and operational signals into actionable insights. That enables them to focus on the levers that matter most: improving retention, strengthening engagement, and creating better outcomes for employees, customers, and the business.”

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About UKG

UKG is the Workforce Operating Platform with unified HR, payroll, and workforce management, built to solve the unique challenges of frontline work. Powered by people-first AI and decades of labor data, UKG turns workforce intelligence into real-time decisions around staffing, pay, compliance, and productivity, enabling every worker to confidently take action as work happens.

That’s why more than 80,000 organizations worldwide trust UKG to run their workforce — not just manage it. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

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