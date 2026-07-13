Accelerant Announces Partnership With New Third-Party Capitalized Insurer WoodStar

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerant (NYSE: ARX), the data-driven risk exchange platform transforming the specialty insurance marketplace through the Accelerant Risk Exchange, today announced a partnership with newly formed WoodStar Reciprocal Exchange (“WoodStar”). WoodStar is a reciprocal insurance company funded with more than $220 million of surplus notes and capital from unrelated third parties including Kilter Finance, a KKR-backed specialty finance company that provides capital solutions to small and mid-sized insurers, and funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager. This partnership reinforces Accelerant’s long-term strategy to bring low volatility, specialty commercial insurance risk closer to high quality institutional capital and grow with a diverse set of insurance companies on the Accelerant Risk Exchange.

WoodStar received an AM Best financial strength rating of “A -” (Excellent) and will provide dedicated underwriting capacity exclusively for the Accelerant Risk Exchange. The reciprocal insurance company will be managed by an attorney-in-fact which is majority owned by Accelerant, in addition to unrelated minority investors. Accelerant does not have any ownership interest in WoodStar, but will provide underwriting, distribution, claims and other services pursuant to contractual arrangements.

“WoodStar is another step forward for our platform,” said Jeff Radke, CEO of Accelerant. “We continue to develop attractive structures for institutional investors and other risk capital providers to partner with the Accelerant Risk Exchange and support our growing Member base.”

“We have been impressed by Accelerant’s underwriting capabilities, deep MGA network, and differentiated approach to aligning risk and capital. We are excited to be partnering with the Accelerant Risk Exchange through WoodStar,” Dan Knipe, CIO of Kilter Finance said. “This innovative solution is another demonstration of Kilter’s insurance sector expertise,” continued Charles Lens, Managing Director of Kilter Finance.

“We are excited to support WoodStar, a structure designed for long-term, capital-efficient growth,” said Bharath Subramanian, Managing Director at Blue Owl Capital. “We look forward to providing capital to meet the risk management needs of a diversified group of small and medium sized US businesses together with the Accelerant Risk Exchange.”

WoodStar is expected to begin writing meaningful direct business on the Accelerant Risk Exchange during 2027.

About Accelerant

Accelerant operates the Accelerant Risk Exchange, a data-driven platform that connects specialty insurance underwriters with risk capital providers through advanced analytics, real-time data, and transparent underwriting insights. The platform supports diversified, low-volatility premium performance and scalable capital deployment across cycles. For more information, visit investor.accelerant.ai or inquire via email at investors@accelerant.ai.

About WoodStar

WoodStar is a reciprocal insurance company focused on specialty commercial lines coverages for small and medium-sized businesses exclusively through the Accelerant Risk Exchange. WoodStar was capitalized by Kilter Finance, Blue Owl Capital, and other experienced insurance industry professionals, while its attorney-in-fact is owned by Accelerant and unrelated minority investors. For more information, visit https://woodstarins.com/.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With $315 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, Blue Owl invests across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, Blue Owl provides businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,390 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-owl-capital.

About Kilter Finance

Kilter Finance is a specialist investor in insurance balance sheets and provides asset-origination, asset-underwriting, asset-servicing and asset-exit services to institutional investors, including its co-founding shareholder KKR. Kilter has led circa $1.8 billion of capital commitments across three complementary investment strategies. With an active and differentiated origination strategy and an actuarially-led approach to investing, Kilter has established a reputation as a leader in insurance investing. To learn more, visit www.kilterfinance.com.