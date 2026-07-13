Hawaii Dermatology Centers Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has entered the Hawaii market through its partnership with Hawaii Dermatology Centers, Inc.

Founded in 2007 by Dr. Glenn Todd Bessinger, Hawaii Dermatology Centers has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients on the island of Oahu and across the other Hawaiian Islands. Hawaii Dermatology Centers is led by a group of six expert, board-certified dermatologists, including: Todd Bessinger, MD, Sarah Howell, MD, Rebecca Luria, MD, Linda Fancher, MD, Ryan Apgar, DO, and Matthew Kanzler, MD. The dermatologists are joined in the practice by Timothy Howard, PA-C, Sarah Beaton, PA-C, Christina Robbins, PA-C, Annina King, PA-C, and Angela Odoerfer, NP. Hawaii Dermatology Centers offers a full range of dermatology services, including medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services. The entire care team is dedicated to personalized and professional skin care across its four locations in Honolulu, HI, and Kailua, HI:

HAWAII KAI 6700 Kalaniana`ole Hwy. Suite 217 Honolulu, HI 96825 (808) 218-7889 KAHALA 4747 Kilauea Ave. Suite 104 Honolulu, HI 96816 (808) 218-7889 KAILUA-PALI PALMS 970 N. Kalaheo Ave. Suite C-108 Kailua, HI 96734 (808) 218-7889 KAILUA-MEDICAL ARTS 407 Uluniu Street Suite 314 Kailua, HI 96734 (808) 218-7889 Expand

Dr. Bessinger commented, “The Hawaii Dermatology Centers team is excited to announce our partnership with Epiphany Dermatology. In a challenging health care market like ours, we feel that Epiphany is the right partner to allow us to continue providing high-quality care to our patients. Epiphany’s mission and values align with ours – providing excellent medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic services to everyone in the communities we serve, while staying true to our mission of caring and professionalism. With this partnership, Hawaii Dermatology Centers gains access to resources that will allow us to advance dermatologic care here in Hawaii, while leveraging Epiphany’s best-in-class expertise in medical practice management. We look forward to our partnership.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bessinger, the incredible physician and provider team, and the caring support colleagues assembled at Hawaii Dermatology Centers. Through our interactions with this vibrant practice, we have been impressed by their dedication to patients in the communities they serve and their commitment to doing things the right way. We are pleased to find strong cultural alignment and determination to make exceptional patient care accessible. This is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in the state of Hawaii.”

Through this partnership, Hawaii Dermatology Centers’ providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Hawaii Dermatology Centers’ physicians and team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 133 locations in 21 states. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by bringing clinical excellence to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.