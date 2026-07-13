LTM Partners with Anthropic to Accelerate Claude Adoption and Expand Enterprise Delivery

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced a partnership with Anthropic, the frontier AI company behind Claude, to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption of Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork across engineering, modernization, and business workflows.

LTM will combine Claude, Claude Code and Claude Cowork with its enterprise implementation expertise to help clients move from pilots to production with market-leading productivity, throughput, quality underscored by assurance and transparency. LTM will specifically bring this expertise and capability to BFSI, Hi-Tech, Consumer and Production Industry domains.

The three strategic focus areas of partnership include:

LTM BlueVerse ™ : AI Delivery Fabric

LTM BlueVerse AI Delivery Fabric will serve as the enterprise implementation layer for Claude adoption, integrating Claude and Claude Code into delivery workflows across AI-led software engineering, application modernization, agent orchestration, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Observability, and Chaos Engineering.

LTM BlueVerse AI Delivery Fabric will serve as the enterprise implementation layer for Claude adoption, integrating Claude and Claude Code into delivery workflows across AI-led software engineering, application modernization, agent orchestration, Site Reliability Engineering (SRE), Observability, and Chaos Engineering. LTM AI1000: Talent Enablement program

LTM will also scale its AI1000 initiative to train and deploy thousands of Claude-certified architects and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) who can work with clients from assessment and architecture through assessment, implementation, and continuous improvement.

LTM will also scale its AI1000 initiative to train and deploy thousands of Claude-certified architects and Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) who can work with clients from assessment and architecture through assessment, implementation, and continuous improvement. Claude Center of Excellence (CoE)

LTM will establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) for Claude as the partnership's scale engine – to build reusable Skills, agentic MVPs, reference architectures, and playbooks spanning cloud-native and platform-based applications. The CoE will provide governance backbone across responsible use, agent lifecycle, model governance, and data-privacy/residency compliance. It will also keep delivery aligned with Claude's evolving capabilities.

"LTM brings delivery expertise, trained people, and long-standing client relationships across industries, and their customers want to embed Claude into the systems they rely on. LTM is embedding Claude and Claude Code in BlueVerse, bringing trusted frontier AI technology to the center of how they do what they do best - help their clients build, modernize, and run their software," said Chris Ciauri, Managing Director of International, Anthropic.

“LTM helps clients accelerate AI adoption and translate AI investments into measurable business outcomes through our partnership with Anthropic. Combining Claude with LTM’s BlueVerse ecosystem, deep domain expertise, technology capabilities, and AI1000 talent initiative creates a powerful foundation for enterprises to embed AI across their business and modernize at scale,” said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTM.

The partnership will include joint go-to-market initiatives focussed on measurable business outcomes. LTM will also scale internal adoption by embedding Claude, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork into its delivery model to establish consistent adoption patterns and market-leading productivity benchmarks across the SDLC, with autonomous learning feedback into the Claude CoE and BlueVerse ecosystem.

About LTM

LTM — a Larsen & Toubro Group Company — is an AI-centric global technology services company and the Business Creativity partner to the world’s largest enterprises. We bring human insights and intelligent systems together to help clients create greater value at the intersection of technology and domain expertise. Our capabilities span integrated operations, transformation, and business AI — enabling new ways of working, new productivity paradigms, and new roads to value. Together with over 87,000 employees across 40 countries and our global network of partners, LTM owns outcomes for our clients, helping them not just outperform the market, but Outcreate it. Read more at LTM.com.