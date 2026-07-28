Lenovo Powers Esports World Cup 2026 as a Founding Partner

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Esports Foundation (EF) and Lenovo today announced an expanded partnership, with Lenovo becoming a Global Partner of the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC) and powering the world’s largest esports event with its high-performance Legion gaming devices.

The EWC 2026 will be bringing the world’s largest esports event to Paris for the first time, welcoming more than 2,000 players, 200 esports teams and fans from over 100 countries between July 6 and August 23. As EWC expands into the international stage, Lenovo joins the event’s Founding Partner roster, bringing its latest Legion desktop PCs and monitors to competition arenas, training facilities, broadcast studios, and festival spaces during the seven-week event.

“We are excited to welcome Lenovo as a Global Founding Partner for the Esports World Cup 2026, as we prepare to bring thousands of players and millions of fans to Paris this summer,” said Mohammed Al Nimer, Chief Commercial Officer of the Esports Foundation. “Across seven weeks, thousands of matches, broadcast hours, and player setups, the technology behind the competition matters just as much as what happens on stage, and we are grateful to Lenovo for bringing its cutting-edge systems that will make our event possible.”

“As one of the largest gaming brands in the world, we are immensely proud to have Lenovo Legion devices powering the world’s largest esports event,” said Volker Düring, VP & GM, Gaming Business, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “Lenovo’s partnership with EWC reflects a shared commitment to enable top esports athletes to use Legion’s premier gaming devices to compete at the highest levels on the largest esports stage.”

Legion Powers Competition at One of the World’s Largest Esports Events

From competition arenas and broadcast studios to player facilities and fan experiences, Legion hardware will power key aspects of EWC 2026, enabling peak performance across one of the world's biggest esports events. EWC 2026 players will compete using Legion Tower 7i and Tower 5i desktop PCs. This year, athletes will also be competing on Legion monitors as they fight for the top podium spots.

From Competition Stage to Concept Innovation

This partnership has already inspired significant hardware innovation from Lenovo in the Legion Pro Rollable Concept, a 16” rollable Lenovo PureSight OLED technology screen showcased earlier this year at CES 2026. Designed for esports athletes who need a single portable device that allows them to train for high-level competitions around the world, this gaming laptop concept’s display expands from 16” to both 21.5” and 24” sizes. EWC attendees will be able to demo the Legion Pro Rollable in the Legion booth.

Bringing Fans Closer to the Action

Legion branding will appear across EWC 2026 broadcasts and onsite experiences, including the Legion Gauntlet stage and dedicated festival zones featuring Legion laptops, tablets, and peripherals available for fans during the event. Fans will have a chance to win Legion hardware through on-site challenges, while exclusive content featured across Legion channels during EWC 2026 will offer a closer look at the players, setups, and hardware used across the competition.

As a Founding Partner for EWC 2026, Lenovo will also feature as a major part of this year’s global campaign, appearing across creative, broadcast and fan-facing content in the lead-up to and throughout the event.

Building on a Growing Global Esports Partnership

The partnership follows Lenovo’s debut at EWC 2025, where more than 2,000 Legion devices were used across tournament operations, broadcast studios, creator zones, and festival activations. Legion branding appeared across all 24 game titles and seven weeks of international broadcasts, reaching 750 million people across multiple regions and languages worldwide.

The Esports World Cup 2026 will be hosted in Paris from July 6 to August 23, welcoming more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries to compete across 24 games and 25 tournaments for a share of the record-breaking $75 million+ prize pool.

For more information, visit the Esports World Cup and explore Lenovo Legion’s full lineup at www.lenovo.com/legion.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports Clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Hosted in Paris, France, in the summer of 2026, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of “Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group’s commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 10 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at www.lenovo.com and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

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